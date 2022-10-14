Read full article on original website
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Running Man
There have only been a few games based around murderous game shows, which is surprising to me because it feels like a setting that would fit any number of video game genres. Homicidal All-Stars actually takes this idea and turns it into a turn-based strategy game. And it’s surprisingly compelling.
Review: Bros Channels the Best of Rom-Coms Through a Queer Lens, With Plenty of Laughs
Smart, insightful, an avenue for LGBTQ characters to tell their stories, and screamingly funny, Bros marks the first time a major motion picture studio (Universal) has released an R-rated gay-centric rom-com (earlier this year, Fire Island was released on Hulu and had a brief theatrical run, but it was an indie production). Co-written by star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors 1 & 2), the film centers on successful podcast host Bobby Leiber who is also part of a board finalizing the building of the first-ever LGBTQ museum in his hometown of New York City. Bobby is proudly single, which does not mean he doesn’t frequently use Grindr for the occasional one-night stand. But he’s not interested in a committed relationship or anything resembling romance in his life.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
Review: Halloween Ends Sends a Classic Horror Franchise Out with a Whimper
Sometimes a film franchise goes out with a bang; other times, a whimper seems more appropriate. In the case of what is reported to be the final entry in the Halloween series—appropriately titled Halloween Ends—whimper seems too aggressive a word for what has happened in these three most recent films from director David Gordon Green. Ends is more like that runner limping across the finish line of a marathon who fully shit their pants a couple miles back and is just trying to make it to the end long after the rest of the pack has gone home, dignity be damned. To be clear, this most recent work is the best of Green’s three, but the damage is done. Gone are the absolutely brutal, sometimes creative kills of Halloween (2018) and last year’s Halloween Kills; everyone has fully committed to wrapping things up, so this one just feels like killing time until the highly unsatisfying final moments.
Review: My Best Friend’s Exorcism Is an ’80s-Set Teen Comedy With a Dark Twist
Directed by Damon Thomas and taking full audio/visual advantage of its 1988 period setting, My Best Friend’s Exorcism brings us into the world of high school sophomores and best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller), who, along with two other friends that round out their inseparable quartet, Margaret (Rachel Ogechi Kanu) and Glee (Cathy Ang), spend a weekend at a cabin in the woods belonging to one of their parents. After one of the girl’s boyfriends shows up to basically kill the bonding experience, the group goes skinny dipping and Abby and Gretchen end up exploring a nearby building that people tell all sorts of urban legends about.
Review: The Upgraded JSAUX Steam Deck Dock Is Great Now with Updates
The Steam Deck is a runaway hit, and the best handheld console I’ve ever played. Even so, it was a bummer to have to wait for Valve’s official dock, so I decided to look around for alternatives. It looks like the Steam Deck Dock by JSaux does the job, and pretty well.
Dustin Lance Black Shares The ‘Emotionally Brutal’ Process Behind Creating ‘Mama's Boy’
The Oscar winner's HBO documentary shows him reconnecting with conservative family members — and he's urging more LGBTQ people to do the same.
Review: Zac Efron’s Goofy Energy Is a Bright Spot in an Otherwise Misguided The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Based on truly inspiring real events (which is not to say the film is inspiring; stay tuned…), The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of dopey-but-loyal New Yorker Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) circa 1967, who lives in a neighborhood where a lot of young men were called up to serve in Vietnam. These were the guys Chickie grew up with (I’m not sure if the film explains how he got out of serving, other than his being in the Merchant Marines), and he’s tired of college-aged kids (including his hippie sister) saying terrible things about the reason the U.S. is involved in the war and the soldiers who are fighting and dying over there. To show his support for the effort and his pals, Chickie loads up a duffle bag with cans of beer and grabs the first ship across the Pacific.
Review: Isonzo Is the Best WWI Shooter I’ve Played
I’ve been playing a lot of World War 1 shooters lately, and they’ve mostly been what I expected. You play as soldiers with World War 1 era weaponry, fighting battles that more closely resemble Call of Duty or Battlefield matches than actual World War I battles. Isonzo is the first World War I shooter that convinced me that the Great War can actually be made into a fun video game.
Review: Noel Coward’s Wit Retains Its Flavor in Updated Private Lives at Raven Theatre
Two newly wed couples arrive for their honeymoons at a swank resort hotel in France. Unbeknownst to both couples, the recently divorced mates (one of each) are among the honeymooning guests. In the suite next door, in fact. That’s a perfect setup for a Noel Coward rom-com play, the genre at which he was a master.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up! Turn your bad day upside down in New Tales from the Borderlands. Read on to find out more about New Tales from the Borderlands, its release date, gameplay, and story. New Tales from the Borderlands release date: October...
msn.com
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
Interview: Elsie Fisher on Being a Teenaged Horror Star in Horror-Comedy My Best Friend’s Exorcism
Before breaking out in 2018’s Eighth Grade, 19-year-old Elsie Fisher was probably best known for voicing one of Gru’s daughters in the Despicable Me movies. Although she’s acted in quite a number of series, shorts and films before Eighth Grade, writer/director Bo Burnham’s story of socially awkward Kayla put Fisher on the map and opened up opportunities for her to work alongside some of her heroes. She’s appeared as part of some impressive ensembles, including the Stephen King-inspired “Castle Rock” and earlier this year, in the Zoom-shot dramedy Family Squares (check the cast lists on either to see what good company Fisher was keeping).
Review: Superorganism Celebrates World Wide Pop with Lincoln Hall and at Least Five Local Dads
Superorganism came all the way from London to Chicago to perform at Lincoln Hall on Friday, October 7 as their eighth of 28 shows across the United States and Canada. Their headlining tour celebrates the band’s second album World Wide Pop, released July 15 this year. Their first self-titled album was released in 2018 and includes several hits, the most recognizable being “Something For Your M.I.N.D” which has been featured on Hulu, Netflix, and countless TikTok videos. This art/indie/electro/synth/psychedelic pop band’s members have dwindled since their first album release from eight to five members which include Orono Noguchi on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, Dr. Tucan Taylor Michaels on electronic beats and mixing, B on vocals and dancing, Soul on keys, synth and dancing, and Harry on guitar.
Review: Cultic Is a Competent Build Engine Inspired Shooter
I don’t mind the rise of retro shooters, or “boomer shooter” to those who insist on using that term. While I don’t like to call them “boomer shooters” I definitely appreciate the rise in these old school inspired games. I spent many hours of my youth fighting sprite-based demons through pixelated corridors. While some retro style shooters really missed their target, others like Dusk raise the bar. Cultic, while not the best I’ve played, definitely feels like an old school shooter.
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
ComicBook
Classic Judge Dredd Board Game Returns After 40 Years
A classic Judge Dredd board game is being reprinted 40 years after its original release. Rebellion Unplugged will publish a new edition of the original Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One board game later this year. The original version was published in 1982 by Games Workshop and was designed by Games Workshop founder Sir Ian Livingstone. Players will patrol the streets of Mega-City One, fighting gangs and some of the major villains of Judge Dredd lore. Players use their base stats, action cards, and dice rolls to determine whether they have successfully defeated an enemy. If a player defeats a criminal, they add it to their hand until the end of the game and add up the totals to determine the winner. The game includes card art by classic Judge Dredd artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Reveals When Next Season 3 Trailer is Coming
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on its big return to anime for its third season, and a new update has revealed when fans will be able to see the next big trailer for the new episodes! With the second season of the series wrapping up the events of the Entertainment District arc earlier this year, ever since fans had been anxiously waiting to see how the anime would tackle what came next. As it turns out, the plan is to come back for a full third season for the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series.
