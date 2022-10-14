Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mark Brown: Double murder-accused called himself ‘psychopath with a conscience’
A man accused of murdering two women described himself as a "psychopath with a conscience", a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, denies murdering Leah Ware, 33, from Hastings, East Sussex, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent. His trial heard a message allegedly sent by Mr Brown which the...
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk's burns played a limited role in her death, court told
Burns suffered in 1998 played only a "limited" role in Jacqueline Kirk's eventual death 21 years later, jurors have been told. They have been asked to decide whether the petrol burns she suffered in Weston-super-Mare at the hands of Steven Paul Craig were "more than a minimal cause of her death" in 2019.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse told colleagues of baby death heartbreak, court told
A nurse accused of murdering babies told a colleague that taking a child to a mortuary in front of his crying father was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do", a court has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others...
BBC
Paris murder: Killing of Lola, 12, sparks immigration row in France
Grief and outrage in France over the murder of a 12-year-old girl found dumped in a plastic trunk in Paris has turned into a political row over the migrant status of the suspect. Lola's body was found last Friday in a courtyard outside the apartment block where she lived. A...
BBC
Scarborough dog attack: Woman dragged to floor and bitten
A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten on the leg in a dog attack in North Yorkshire. The woman and her friend were walking their dogs in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, on Monday morning when they were approached, police said. A dog, thought to be an English bull terrier,...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
BBC
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
BBC
Comedian James Corden apologises after Balthazar restaurant ban
Comedian James Corden was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant on Monday after being "extremely nasty" to staff on two occasions, the owner said. Keith McNally, who owns popular New York eatery Balthazar, said Corden had been an "abusive customer" after some errors with his orders. But he later...
BBC
South Yorkshire drugs gang 'cuckooed' vulnerable man's home
A vulnerable man whose home was taken over by a drugs gang said he feared he would never see his family again. Chris (whose name has been changed) was "cuckooed" - a practice which sees criminals threaten people before using their homes as a base to sell drugs. He was...
BBC
A peek inside the world of webcam translators
Webcam performers have long maintained attention in the media as more women take agency of their bodies and business, but aspects of their world largely remain hidden, particularly the women supporting the performers behind the scene. A very active market of this secret world of web-camming thrives in Novosibirsk, a...
Comments / 0