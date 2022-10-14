ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway

Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris

On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week

The actress and her 15-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week. The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event. Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Zoë Kravitz Flashed Her Abs In An All-Black Yves St. Laurent Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!

Zoë Kravitz turned heads (and looked effortlessly chic) at the Yves Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in an all-black ensemble. The Batman star, 33, donned a head-to-toe, monochromatic look composed of pieces from the French luxury fashion house as she attended the event at the Jardins du Trocadéro beneath the Eiffel Tower.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!

Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
CELEBRITIES

