Dangerous Liaisons: release date, cast, plot, season 2 renewal and everything we know about the Starz series

Dangerous Liaisons is the Starz adaptation of Laclos’ incendiary 1782 novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses . Set in pre-Revolutionary France, the story follows the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicompte de Valmont as they meet, become lovers and are forced to navigate the increasingly complex layers of society in the treacherous days leading up to the Revolution.

The new series is the latest period drama heading to STARZ, which is home to Outlander and its new offering, The Serpent Queen .

Dangerous Liaisons was picked up for a second season ahead of its series premiere in a tremendous show of support from Starz. "Dangerous Liaisons’ is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ, in a press release. "This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction."



"We’re greatly appreciative to STARZ and Lionsgate for their ongoing support of the show. We’re very excited to share Harriet Warner’s brilliant vision for season two, which will see our world expand and the relationships between our characters deepen in thrilling, dangerous new ways," said executive producer Colin Callender.

Here’s everything we know about Dangerous Liaisons .

Dangerous Liaisons premieres on November 6 in the US and on November 7 in the UK. As a Starz exclusive, US viewers will need a Starz subscription and UK viewers will need a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.

Dangerous Liaisons on Starz cast

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton lead an all-star cast that includes several Game of Thrones alum. Notably, almost the entire cast has experience in theater, which will no doubt come in handy in a period production of this scale.

Alice Englert ( Ratched ) as Camille

Nicholas Denton ( Glitch ) as Pascal Valmont

Kosar Ali ( Rocks ) as Victoire

Nathanael Saleh ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Azolan

Hakeem Kae-Kazim ( Hotel Rwanda ) as Majordome

Michael McEelhatton ( The Last Duel ) as Jean de Merteuil

Lesley Manville ( The Crown ) as Genevieve de Merteuil

Hilton Pelser ( Moffie ) as Gabriel Carrè

Carice Van Houten ( Game of Thrones ) as Jacqueline de Montrachet

Mia Threapleton ( A Little Chaos ) as Rose

Paloma Faith ( The Voice UK ) as Florence de Regnier

Colette Dalal Tchantcho ( The Witcher ) as Ondine de Valmont

Maria Friedman ( EastEnders ) as Madame de Berthe

Fisayo Akinade ( Romeo and Juliet (2021)) as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques

Tom Wlaschiha ( Game of Thrones ) as Henri de Montrachet

Clare Higgins ( Hellraiser ) as Madame Jericho

Dangerous Liaisons on Starz plot

Here’s the description of Dangerous Liaisons season 1 from Starz:

“ Dangerous Liaisons is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story gives audiences a chance to experience wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, we follow the couple as they rise from the slums of Paris and scale the heights of the French aristocracy. Their survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. It’s not love... it’s war. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton will portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him.

“The new STARZ Original Series is executive produced by Playground’s Colin Callender, Tony Krantz for Flame Ventures, Harriet Warner, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff and Christopher Hampton. Barney Reisz serves as producer.”

Is there a trailer for Dangerous Liaisons on Starz?

The trailer for Dangerous Liaisons immediately transports you into the lavish world of pre-Revolutionary France. This stylish adaptation of the Laclos classic is visually stunning and equally compelling.

How to watch Dangerous Liaisons on Starz

Dangerous Liaisons will air exclusively on Starz in the US on November 6. You can subscribe to Starz through your cable provider, or you can subscribe directly to Starz and access it through a service like Roku. You can also subscribe to and access Starz through Hulu , Prime Video or Apple TV .

UK viewers will be able to tune in on November 7 through Lionsgate Plus, formerly known as STARZPLAY. Lionsgate Plus is available in the UK through direct subscription, Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Virgin TV.