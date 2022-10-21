Read full article on original website
When is the earliest it can snow in your city?
Following last week's accumulating snow in the Upper Midwest and the lake-effect snow that buried parts of Michigan earlier this week, you might be wondering how early in the fall it can actually snow in your hometown.
Man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria after traveling to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
A Michigan man died after contracting a dangerous bacterial infection while helping a friend clean up after Hurricane Ian.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
‘I don’t know how we can make it’: Restaurant owners hopeful FEMA assistance can help them rebuild
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $420 million in assistance for those that have lost everything due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, and while that's welcome news for people trying to rebuild, that money may not be available to everyone.
'Miraculous': Sanibel Causeway reopens to island residents for first time since Hurricane Ian
The only road to a popular Southwest Florida barrier island has reopened to residents for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
Early-season winter storm pounds parts of Great Lakes; snow totals smash record in Marquette, Michigan
A powerful early-season winter storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin and produced sizable snowfall totals that broke records.
Flesh-eating bacteria threatens Florida following Hurricane Ian
Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in the Sunshine State following hurricane Ian. Floridians may be surprised, but scientists are not, as numbers often rise after hurricanes.
Severe storms pose threats of damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding in South
Severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will threaten portions of the South on Tuesday as a cold front teams up with tropical moisture from former Hurricane Roslyn to create a ripe environment for storms.
2 dead, toddler hospitalized when high winds capsize kayaks at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado
Two adults have been killed, and a child was hospitalized when high winds and large waves capsized three kayaks at Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado on Sunday afternoon, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Down but not out: Local plumber vows to rebuild business stronger than ever after Hurricane Ian
Cleanup efforts are continuing across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and as business owners slowly return to areas hard-hit by the deadly storm, they’re vowing to build back stronger and better than ever.
Basements are the safest place to be during a tornado but they weren't built for that
When tornado sirens are blaring, wondering where to seek shelter from the storm is the last thing you want to be thinking.
How to prepare your family, home and car for a winter storm
From storing enough food and water to weather-proofing your house to maintaining your car, here are some recommendations on how to prepare for winter storms.
Miami Dolphins' genius stadium design caused Minnesota Vikings to swelter in 120-degree heat Sunday
The FOX Sports broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins matchup Sunday afternoon highlighted the genius design of Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.
Watch: Woman says cute bear did her 'dirty' after charging at her
It was an un-bear-able visit one Tennessee tourist won't likely ever forget.
Here’s what to have on hand if the power goes out during a winter storm
If a winter storm is headed your way you’ll want to be prepared for the possibility of long-duration power outages.
‘Sign of hope’: Florida woman finds lost wedding ring in debris left behind by Ian
Ashley Garner lost her wedding ring days before the Category 4 hurricane struck Southwest Florida.
Residents return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation orders lifted
Residents return home after evacuation orders are lifted while the Nakia Creek Fire burns in Washington state.
Black bear attacks 10-year-old boy in Connecticut backyard
The 250-pound animal wandered into a residential backyard on Sunday.
More areas to watch including a familiar spot in the Caribbean
Starting with Potential Disturbance #3 since there is a possibility it will form in the same general area as the systems that became Ian and Julia earlier this year. It’s important to remember, however, that every system is different.
