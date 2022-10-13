Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
FOX Sports
Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers could be looking to make a move in the backfield, with reports coming out Saturday that the franchise is entertaining trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. According to ESPN, Carolina turned down two offers for McCaffrey this past week, but will continue to listen to...
Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott
It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7. Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Terrell Owens trolls the Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Terrell Owens, did a little trolling Sunday night at the expense of one of his former teams. Owens tweeted out his support for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. “14 unanswered points!! Let’s Go @Eagles!!! Don’t @ me either Cowboys fans!! I’m riding with...
FOX Sports
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track...
FOX Sports
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady seen shouting at O-line during Buccaneers' loss to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 20-18 upset over their old rival Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, thanks in large part to their containment of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards, one touchdown and an 87.8 passer rating....
FOX Sports
Packers stifled by Jets in loss; who’s to blame for offensive struggles?
Years of observing Aaron Rodgers would indicate they’ll figure out whatever offensive struggles they’re having right now soon enough. But the reality is that the last time they had such a tumultuous start to the season was 2018, which, not coincidentally, was head coach Mike McCarthy’s last campaign. The Packers finished with a 6-9-1 record that year.
FOX Sports
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
FOX Sports
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
FOX Sports
Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership?
The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the...
FOX Sports
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. “I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and we have mutually agreed to part ways," team owner Cal McNair said. "For the remainder of the season, effective immediately, his responsibilities will be absorbed by our football operations staff. We acknowledge Jack’s positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
FOX Sports
Matt Ryan, Colts go up-tempo to break out of slump, beat Jaguars
Through five games, the talk about the Indianapolis Colts was their bad offense — anchored by an underperforming, high-priced O-line — that wasn't improving. Slow starts were an issue. So were an ineffective run game and Matt Ryan's ball security in addition to the poor pass protection. The defense was keeping the team afloat.
FOX Sports
Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its last six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start. “If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” coach...
FOX Sports
How Vikings keep winning; Aaron Rodgers wants simpler Packers O
Don't look now, but Minnesota is finding ways to win. They now sit at 5-1 atop the NFC North after beating the Dolphins in Miami for the first time since December 11, 1976. Yes, really. The sweltering day in the South Florida heat didn't start well for the Vikings, after...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Bills leave no doubt in win over Chiefs: They’re NFL’s best team
There's no denying Josh Allen on the field. Not right now. When he wants to win, he pretty much always wins. And that now extends to games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL. No, I'm not talking about who's best...
FOX Sports
Steelers, Seahawks headline upsets in Cowherd's Week 6 'Blazin' 5'
As Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" picks for a select slate of games. Here's who "The Herd" host selected against the spread in his weekly segment, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet. Baltimore Ravens at New...
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime
Like it or not, the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz for a reason. They liked what they saw when they studied him. They believed they needed an upgrade from their quarterback play last year. So it's hardly ideal that Wentz will probably miss the next 4-6 weeks or so...
Comments / 0