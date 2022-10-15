#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Eastwood
|59 F
|Bowie
|28 F
|Socorro
|7 F
|Irvin
|21 F
|Santa Teresa
|0 F
|El Dorado
|42 F
|Deming
|21 F
|Americas
|49 F
|Pecos
|16 F
|Forsan
|37 F
|Fabens
|14 F
|Anthony
|0 F
|Eastlake
|12 F
|Burges
|7 F
|Franklin
|26 F
|Chapin
|40 F
|Canutillo
|49 F
|Jefferson
|15 F
|Andress
|20 F
|El Paso
|21 F
|San Elizario
|6 F
|Mountain View
|27 F
|Riverside
|51 F
|Clint
|28 F
|Chaparral
|0 F
|Pebble Hills
|38 F
|Gadsden
|44 F
|Montwood
|35 F
|Las Cruces
|31 F
|Mayfield
|28 F
|Organ Mountain
|21 F
|Goddard
|42 F
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0