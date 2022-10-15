ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4pwe_0iZb8eva00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night.

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
Eastwood 59 F Bowie 28 F
Socorro 7 F Irvin 21 F
Santa Teresa 0 F El Dorado 42 F
Deming 21 F Americas 49 F
Pecos 16 F Forsan 37 F
Fabens 14 F Anthony 0 F
Eastlake 12 F Burges 7 F
Franklin 26 F Chapin 40 F
Canutillo 49 F Jefferson 15 F
Andress 20 F El Paso 21 F
San Elizario 6 F Mountain View 27 F
Riverside 51 F Clint 28 F
Chaparral 0 F Pebble Hills 38 F
Gadsden 44 F Montwood 35 F
Las Cruces 31 F Mayfield 28 F
Organ Mountain 21 F Goddard 42 F
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Week Nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Riverside vs. Austin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 1-4A Division I could be decided on Friday night in the week nine 9 Overtime Game of the Week. Riverside (7-1, 2-0 District 1-4A DI) will travel to McKee Stadium to square off with Austin (3-4, 1-0) in what will likely serve as the de facto district championship game. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 8, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week eight of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP soccer collects 2-0 win over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP stayed in contention for a spot in the Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship with a 2-0 blanking of Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at University Field. The victory gives the Miners (4-9-3, 1-5-2 C-USA) five points in league play. The top eight teams in the final C-USA standings will make the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP volleyball falls to No. 23 Western Kentucky in four sets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight days ago, UTEP fell to No. 22 Rice in five-sets at Memorial Gym. On Sunday, the Miners had another chance at seeing how they stack up against another nationally ranked team No. 23 Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky jumped out immediately to a two-set lead to start out the match. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Thursday Night Football: Eastwood grabs 59-7 win over Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the Texas high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. We had three games involving local high schools on the schedule. At SISD’s Student Activities Complex, Eastwood faced off with Socorro. The Troopers ran away with 59-7 win over the Bulldogs. Eastwood moves onto 5-2, 4-1 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

29th annual Marchfest welcomes Socorro ISD, area marching bands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex. Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP football fans can buy tickets for military members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football fans have the chance to send members of the military and their families to the Miners’ home game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Florida Atlantic. “We are proud to be hosting our annual Military Appreciation Game next week,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said.  “We can’t thank the brave […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain storms hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State beats New Mexico, 21-9; secures first win over UNM since 2017

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State secured a 21-9 victory over New Mexico at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. After losing the last three meetings, New Mexico State finally found themselves on the winning side of the Rio Grande Rivalry. Saturday night’s result was the first time since 2017 that New […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD #1 school district in EP two years in a row

The Ysleta Independent School District has once again earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area, according to the 2023 Best School Districts rankings recently released by Niche, a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools. For the second consecutive year, Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Report: El Paso third-cheapest city for household bills

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows the average household in El Paso pays $1,675 per month in common bills. That mark is the third-lowest monthly average in the country among 50 large cities reviewed as part of a study by Doxo.com. The national average is $2,003 per month, meaning El Paso households […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever.  Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh.  […]
DALLAS, TX
nmsuroundup.com

First Bands of America Regional Marching Band Competition held at NMSU

On September 17th, high school bands from across Arizona, Texas and New Mexico all gathered around the New Mexico State University campus in preparation for one of the biggest competitions in marching band season. Bands of America. Though this internationally acclaimed competition has been held yearly since 1975. It is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do this Weekend

EL PASO, Texas-- It's the end of the week. Don't have any plans? We got you covered.  El Paso Film Festival started yesterday and will go through Sunday, come enjoy "The Prank" film showing at the Plaza Theater Today. Starting at 7 pm to 9 pm. For more information visit: https://elpasofilmfestival.org/festival/2022/films/the-prank Also the El Paso Wine The post Things to do this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy