Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Duet Loretta Lynn Song

Dwayne Johnson has been making the rounds on several different shows to promote his upcoming movie, Black Adam. But during his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, he did a little more than just chat about the film, performing one of the late Loretta Lynn's songs as a fantastic duet with host Kelly Clarkson.

