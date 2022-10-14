Read full article on original website
Related
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Duet Loretta Lynn Song
Dwayne Johnson has been making the rounds on several different shows to promote his upcoming movie, Black Adam. But during his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, he did a little more than just chat about the film, performing one of the late Loretta Lynn's songs as a fantastic duet with host Kelly Clarkson.
‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Said Fans Get Mad at Her For Things Penelope Did: ‘Please Be Nice to Me’
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan has faced flack for things her character Penelope did and the actor has tried to remind fans she doesn't have control over the character's actions.
28 Of The Most Emotionally Devastating Goodbye Scenes Between TV Characters
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Comments / 0