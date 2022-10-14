Sam Carpenter will be the new leader of the Hoosier Environmental Council following the spring departure of Jesse Kharbanda as executive director for more than 14 years. “Environmental issues are issues of our collective society,” Carpenter said in a release. “That’s why (the Hoosier Environmental Council) is so important: they rally and provide direction for those folks who want to make a difference and affect policy that creates a better Indiana. When I thought about what organization would allow me to have the greatest impact for future generations, the answer was Hoosier Environmental Council.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO