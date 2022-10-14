ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Big Brother’s Joseph Abdin Talks Returning Home to Florida, Says His Family Loves Taylor Hale ‘So Much’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Back to his roots. Big Brother alum Joseph Abdin finally returned to his home state of Florida after spending several weeks in L.A. with the winner of his season, Taylor Hale , after the September finale.

Big Brother 24's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I actually came back home and surprised my dad. He thought I was coming two days later than [when] I initially showed up,” Joseph, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14th. He revealed that his father was “mad at him” when he arrived.

“My dad was not the happiest considering I've been out of the house for two weeks and I didn't come straight home to see everyone ,” the attorney explained with a laugh. “I thought maybe I'd surprise him and that would negate the fact that he's upset with me. It helped a little bit. I still got my lecture, so there is a video that I will be posting.”

Joseph Abdin

Joseph told Us that he was enjoying being back in Florida, where his house is "always filled with Arabic music, with people coming and going." In addition to having some "heartwarming" experiences with fans at the airport himself, he was happy to learn that he wasn't the only one connecting with Big Brother viewers. "My friends and siblings have told me that they themselves have received so much love and support," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZzof_0iZavG9p00
Joseph with his family members. Joseph Abdin

Since placing ninth on the CBS reality series , the Florida native and Taylor, 27, have been taking their relationship slow after sparking showmance rumors in the Big Brother house. “We plan to meet up very, very soon, which is why we're both agreeing to, you know, try and live in the moment, prioritize our families for a little bit, since we're both gonna see each other again in a couple of days,” Joseph said of the former Miss Michigan.

'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

In addition to spending time with his family, the Florida State University alum made a visit to his local gym . “It felt like a fever dream that I was gone for four months because the last thing I did going into Big Brother was go to my gym and then I flew out. So just walking in four months later, there's new equipment, things have changed,” he said.

During a workout, the CBS personality had a serendipitous moment with the winner of Big Brother 23 , Xavier Prather , when they posted about exercising “at the exact [same] time and picked the same exact song to play for our workout.” Joseph told Us that Xavier, 28, responded by sending him the “ did we just become best friends ?” meme from the movie Stepbrothers .

‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now? Dan, Derrick, Dr. Will and More

Read article

Although the reality TV alum is still riding the high of his Big Brother experience, Joseph says he hasn’t talked much about the show with his family. He's instead focusing on “laughing and catching up with familial information.” However, his family is always happy to hear about Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIyst_0iZavG9p00
Joseph Abdin

“My family loves her so much,” Joseph told Us of the season 24 champion . “They ask me a lot about her and make sure she's doing well and they're very protective and loving of her which warns my heart.”

Although he and the personal stylist have yet to put a label on their relationship, they’re enjoying strengthening their bond outside the Big Brother house .

“We’re having fun ,” Taylor told Us during a joint interview with Joseph last month. “We’re making sure we’re taking care of ourselves, but yeah, I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!

Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
The Independent

John Travolta brings food and supplies to Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

John Travolta has travelled to Fort Myers to deliver aid supplies in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.Footage shows the actor at an airport while people behind him load goods into a van marked “Scientology Volunteer Minister.”“Hi, I just got to Fort Myers with some food and supplies for those who were affected by the hurricane. And if you do want to help, you just contact volunteerflorida.org,” the Grease star said.At least 102 people died in Florida in the hurricane, with just over half of those in Lee County.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida: Pine Island bridge restored ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian destructionJoe Biden says ‘no one f***s with a Biden’ during exchange with Florida officialBiden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip

Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse. Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.
ARIZONA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

228K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy