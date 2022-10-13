Read full article on original website
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
What channel is the Yankees game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 3
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (10/15/22) at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch the game with a free trial of DirecTV Stream or on...
Hernández: Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right
The Dodgers' offense continued to scuffle against the San Diego Padres in L.A.'s 2-1 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS, and now the 111-win team's season is at
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series Game 3: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch
CLEVELAND — After an extra innings 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, the Cleveland Guardians will return home to Progressive Field for Game 3 on Saturday night. What follows is everything you need to know about the Game 3...
True Blue LA
NLDS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates
Saturday is the final Petco Park game of the National League Division Series, but the question is whether Game 4 will be the final game of the entire series between the Dodgers and Padres. San Diego leads two games to one, standing just one win away from advancing to the...
MLB
Jocelyn Alo powers Sox to HRDX win: 'She's every bit the Aaron Judge'
MEXICO CITY -- They traveled the world, crisscrossing the globe to spread a brand new game of baseball to fans new and old. There was music, there was food, and there were so many home runs. On Saturday at Mexico City's legendary Campo Marte, the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, and...
MLB
Yanks turn to Nasty Nestor on short rest for postponed G5
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have announced that they will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes on Tuesday, tabbing the left-hander to start on short rest with their season on the line in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series vs. the Guardians. Jameson Taillon had been...
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on FS1. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled...
MLB
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
Pitchers who have thrived in elimination games
Any postseason outing can be stressful, but potential elimination games are sure to test a pitcher's mettle. When a poor performance often means the end of your team's season, every pitch carries that much more weight. So who has been the best in these backs-to-the-wall situations?. Below is a look...
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
MLB
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
MLB
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
MLB
Inside 'pure elation' of Cronenworth's NLDS-winning hit
SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth may never have to pay for a drink in San Diego again. Cronenworth’s game-winning, two-run single off left-hander Alex Vesia capped a stunning five-run rally in the seventh inning that propelled the Padres to a wild 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Petco Park, sending San Diego to its first NL Championship Series appearance in 24 years.
MLB
Moved from leadoff, Judge hits 1st HR of postseason
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Judge circled the bases for the 63rd time this year, enjoying his first home run of the postseason after setting a new American League single-season record with 62 deep drives. The Yankees' slugger saw results after moving out of the leadoff spot for the first time in more than a month, and now he hopes to keep his season going past Sunday.
MLB
Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies just wanted to get in. Just make the playoffs. Then see what happens. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET on FS1. See what happened? The Phillies beat the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, 8-3, to clinch their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2010. They blasted “Going Back to Cali” in the clubhouse as champagne sprayed everywhere, because they know they will fly to California on Sunday. They sang “Dancing on My Own” after that, because that’s just what they do when they win.
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am games, Machado and...
