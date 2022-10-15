Estimated $75 million Hall pension case returns to court Tuesday

Attorney Michael Kramer makes arguments Thursday, March 1, 2018, to Judge Martha Christian in Hall County Superior Court during the first day of the hearing regarding the estimated $75 million class-action lawsuit on Hall County employee pensions. On Tuesday, both sides will argue their cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals. - photo by Scott Rogers

An estimated $75-million class action lawsuit regarding the Hall County pension plan will return to court Tuesday, Oct. 18, when the two sides plead their case to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January 2017, when a group of about 100 current and former Hall County employees argued their pension benefits were illegally frozen.

Since then, the case has bounced between Hall County Superior Court and the appellate courts. The most recent ruling came in April from Judge Martha Christian, who granted summary judgment to the Hall County government.

Attorneys representing the employees are arguing that freezing benefits was essentially a plan termination and that the county should have given the required notice to the employees about the termination.

But Christian, ruling in favor of the county government, opined that the freeze would not trigger the requirement for the county government to notify its employees.

“In any event, the (Internal Revenue Service’s) position since at least 1969 is that a freeze of a defined benefit plan contributions is not a termination of the plan,” Christian wrote in an April 12 order.

The appellate court has three judges.

Michael Kramer, attorney for the employees, said the court could potentially rule in favor of the employees or send it back to Hall County for a jury trial. But the attorney also said he feels either side will likely appeal this ruling, though that side would have to persuade the Georgia Supreme Court to hear it.

Kramer said the appellate court may issue a ruling by the end of the year.

“We’ll continue to try to resolve and offer the county to sit down at the negotiating and mediation table to resolve this sooner, but we’re very optimistic about the court of appeals,” Kramer said.

Kramer said he is hopeful that the appellate court will agree with the employees’ side, given that the Georgia Court of Appeals previously vacated Christian’s 2019 ruling and sent it back for consideration.

Past hearings related to this case have seen packed courtrooms with employees who might be affected by the outcome, and Kramer said he is expecting “a substantial number” of employees to be there.

Hall County attorney Van Stephens did not return a phone message.