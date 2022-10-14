This Cooling ‘Ghost’ Pillow Will Scare Away Your Insomnia

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ghost Pillow.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I don't care if you sleep on your back, your side, or even your face: you need a pillow that loves you as much as your parents never did. Sleeping with the wrong pillow (or a cheap pillow!) can really impact your sleep. Let me introduce the Ghost Pillow . This pillow has fixed my chronic neck pain, insomnia, and morning grouchiness. Honestly, the Ghost Pillow was seriously life-changing for me.

The aerated gel memory foam keeps your head well-supported because it contours to your unique shape, while also adjusting to your temperature, which allows for constant airflow that keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night—even if you’re an extra hot sleeper. Never wake up hot again. Not only that, Ghost Pillow’s Ghost Ice fabric cover is instantly cool to the touch. Plus, if you try it and it’s not for you, Ghost Pillow offers a 101-night sleep trial, so it’s no risk. If you didn’t enjoy the experience, you can just get your money back! Or, like me, you can buy ten more for everyone you know... the holidays are just around the corner, after all.

