The Tab
These are the five different types of people you’ll meet in Bournemouth University halls
University is a perfect opportunity to meet new people from all walks of life, all with different experiences, ambitions and priorities. These are just a few of the many archetypes of person that you’ll meet (or in some cases, not meet) in your Bournemouth University halls, as well as giving you some advice on how best to deal with those daunting first few encounters with them.
The Tab
A conclusive guide to the best study spots in Brighton
I know we don’t like to admit it, but as university students, we kinda have to get *some* work done sometimes. I mean, what else are we paying 9k a year for?! Studying can be a real chore, but coffee and some delicious food always helps make it more bearable. And when those dreaded deadlines begin to creep up, you’ll need to get your head down somewhere… so here are a few of the best options in Brighton to do just that. You can thank us later.
