I know we don’t like to admit it, but as university students, we kinda have to get *some* work done sometimes. I mean, what else are we paying 9k a year for?! Studying can be a real chore, but coffee and some delicious food always helps make it more bearable. And when those dreaded deadlines begin to creep up, you’ll need to get your head down somewhere… so here are a few of the best options in Brighton to do just that. You can thank us later.

1 DAY AGO