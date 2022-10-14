Read full article on original website
Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?
2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
The Most Expensive in Montana, Part 1: From RVs to Cheese
When you have more money than you know what to do with, you may want to buy the most expensive 'whatever' you can find. We scoured Montana for the most expensive stuff you can buy, from gear and toys to RVs and cheese. No kidding. PRIVATE CHEF CATERED DINNER FOR...
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret, Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the hot spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans as they fear their way of life and the way things are done here could be in danger. For those folks, they're certainly not going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Peek Inside John Mayer’s Beautiful Montana Recording Studio
Popular musician John Mayer recently gave us a sneak peek inside his state-of-the-art recording studio in Montana. John Mayer loves Montana. Earlier this year, the grammy-winning musician invited a few special guests to Montana for a series of flood relief benefit shows. The guests include the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chappelle. The shows were held at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, close to where Mayer lives part-time.
Could These Mythical Creatures Be Lurking in Montana? You Never Know
There's a reason I'm not a big fan of camping or hiking, and these spooky tales certainly don't make it sound any more appealing. Earlier this week, we talked about Montana's urban legends and all the tall tales that permeate Montana's culture. Those are all fun stories you can tell around the campfire—but what about the more sinister, scary stories?
Are You A Great Tipper? What’s The Standard Rule For Montanans?
Here's a question for you to ponder, when it comes to tipping, should you base it on percentage, quality of service, or both?. Apparently, depending on who you ask, the answer will be different. Whenever my wife, Jules, and I go out to dinner, she always looks to see what I tipped to ensure that I gave the "correct amount". Now, I consider this bit of an insult, as I consider myself a great tipper. Plus, while I will never give stiff a server, I do think that tips should be based on the quality of service.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana
If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
Every Montanan Needs One of These in Their Home
If you need help keeping your home free of bugs, you need to check this out. Montana is home to many different types of insects. Flies, spiders, grasshoppers, and moths are a few of the most common. Personally, I'm creeped out by most bugs. I don't mind when they're outside, but they're as good as dead if they manage to make it inside my house.
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)
Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Electric Vehicles Aren’t Great in Montana, Here’s Why
Though we're seeing some states move toward all-electric vehicle use, improvements must be made before electric vehicles are viable for everyday use in Montana. Montana has had a fascinating history with electric vehicles in recent years. First, Montana was ranked one of the worst states for electric cars because of the lack of charging stations. The charging stations in Montana can be far from each other, and if you don't time your battery life correctly between stations, that could be a problem.
Just How Much Pot Does Montana Use? September Set A Record “High”
There are so many things that bring people to Montana. The outdoors, the big sky full of stars that seems endless, and the Midwest hospitality (although some will say that the hospitality has become limited with the increase in population). Some people are still very confused about how people can...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Which Charitable Organizations Are Some Of Montanans Favorites?
Say what you want about Montana, but one thing is for sure when it comes to giving: Montanans have huge hearts. They also have lots of options. So just how many charitable nonprofit organizations are there in Montana? Well, back in 2017 there were over 7 thousand, according to Montana's Nonprofit Economic Report.
Off The Grid. Is This The Most Beautiful Small Town In Montana?
The great state of Montana has lots of small towns that dot the map, however, according to the Youtube channel Living in Montana, the most beautiful small town might be one that you're not familiar with. Just outside of Glacier National Park, in the northwestern part of the state, is...
Montana’s Best Bed and Breakfasts: Unique and Highly Rated
We've got some really cool and funky places to stay across the state of Montana that aren't hotels, Airbnbs, or RV parks, but somewhere in between. Bed and breakfasts are some of the most interesting accommodations Montana has to offer. Bed and breakfasts are way more personal that any hotel...
All Treats, No Tricks: Halloween Safety Hacks for Everyone
Kids AND adults like to enjoy Halloween. If your kids are heading out to trick or treat and you're headed to an adult Halloween party, consider a few things to ensure the night is all fun...not freaky. By the way, don't be surprised to spend more money on all the...
