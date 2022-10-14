ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.

It's no secret, Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the hot spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans as they fear their way of life and the way things are done here could be in danger. For those folks, they're certainly not going to like what I'm about to pass along.
Peek Inside John Mayer’s Beautiful Montana Recording Studio

Popular musician John Mayer recently gave us a sneak peek inside his state-of-the-art recording studio in Montana. John Mayer loves Montana. Earlier this year, the grammy-winning musician invited a few special guests to Montana for a series of flood relief benefit shows. The guests include the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chappelle. The shows were held at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley, close to where Mayer lives part-time.
Are You A Great Tipper? What’s The Standard Rule For Montanans?

Here's a question for you to ponder, when it comes to tipping, should you base it on percentage, quality of service, or both?. Apparently, depending on who you ask, the answer will be different. Whenever my wife, Jules, and I go out to dinner, she always looks to see what I tipped to ensure that I gave the "correct amount". Now, I consider this bit of an insult, as I consider myself a great tipper. Plus, while I will never give stiff a server, I do think that tips should be based on the quality of service.
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana

If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
Every Montanan Needs One of These in Their Home

If you need help keeping your home free of bugs, you need to check this out. Montana is home to many different types of insects. Flies, spiders, grasshoppers, and moths are a few of the most common. Personally, I'm creeped out by most bugs. I don't mind when they're outside, but they're as good as dead if they manage to make it inside my house.
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised

There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
Where to Buy Farm Fresh Eggs During Montana’s Egg Shortage (and Beyond)

Even when egg shelves at the grocery store are full, nothing beats farm fresh eggs. Thankfully there are lots of places across the state where you can buy them. What's cool is that several of the smaller, Montana producers of farm fresh eggs also sell to many local grocery stores, including national chains. That means that when this 'Montana egg shortage' comes to an end, you'll still be able to purchase super high quality eggs.
Electric Vehicles Aren’t Great in Montana, Here’s Why

Though we're seeing some states move toward all-electric vehicle use, improvements must be made before electric vehicles are viable for everyday use in Montana. Montana has had a fascinating history with electric vehicles in recent years. First, Montana was ranked one of the worst states for electric cars because of the lack of charging stations. The charging stations in Montana can be far from each other, and if you don't time your battery life correctly between stations, that could be a problem.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
