deltanews.tv

Chapel Hart Tamale Festival

Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 10/17

Barbara Ronnquist of West Ashley said she would like to invite Golden Globe Award-winning actress Bette Midler, weatherman Al Roker and her mother to a dream dinner. “I have lived in Charleston for seven years and try to eat dinner out several times a year, mostly for special occasions or when friends visit,” she said. “These are the restaurants and foods that hang in my memory and have become my ‘go to places.’”
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
citadel.edu

The Zucker Family School of Education receives Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement

The Zucker Family School of Education continues to excel, most recently by receiving recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation – CAEP – announced that 32 providers from 16 states were recipients of the 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement. This achievement means The Citadel’s education programs provided clear data trends that achieved accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvements.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
idesignarch.com

Classic Contemporary Country Farmhouse with Unique Design

This unique country estate south of Charleston, South Carolina features a trapezoidal footprint that creates an entry courtyard. Guests enter the home through a grand, arched gateway that leads through the courtyard to the main house. The newly-built country home designed by LFA Architecture transcends traditional country farmhouse with a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach was named one of America’s Top 25 Hippie Hideouts

Alot.com has named its 25 Top Hippie Hideouts in the United States and our beloved Folly Beach made the list. “Charleston, South Carolina might be the most famous trendy city in the state, but if you want a real hippie experience, you’re going to want to travel a few miles south of the city to the town of Folly Beach. This place is so far out that you might not even realize you’re still in South Carolina!
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC

