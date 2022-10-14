Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
EW.com
What's the deal with the elven rings in The Rings of Power?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It took most of season 1 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally get to the magical artifacts mentioned in its title, but in this week's season finale, the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at last fired up his forge and got to work.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
Polygon
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' season 1 finale reveals the identity of Sauron. Here's what the ending could mean for season 2.
The "Rings of Power" finale raises the stakes of the show by finally revealing Sauron and the start of his plan.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Wizards explained
Rings of Power: Wizards explained. Rings of Power episode 8 was the season finale for the first outing of Rings of Power. The fantasy series has been defined by its many mysteries, chiefly: who is Sauron, and who is the Stranger?. The Stranger takes the prize for the most dramatic...
tvinsider.com
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans Still Shipping Galadriel and Halbrand After Season Finale
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power! The eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and even though the big Sauron twist we were expecting finally happened, some fans still have heart eyes. For most of The Rings of Power's first season, the series has been setting up Halbrand and Galadriel as possible love interests for each other, despite Galadriel's canon marriage. The season finale also had her finally figure out who the mysterious "rightful kind of The Southlands" really was, with Sauron offering up one last temptation for her; and for many fans, they were all in favor.
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Comments / 0