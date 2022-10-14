Chilling bodycam footage captures the moment a wounded Bristol cop shoots dead the crazed Connecticut man who fatally gunned down two other officers. The dramatic police video includes the sound of bullets flying and a woman hysterically screaming in the background while police Officer Alec Iurato, who is already wounded by cop killer Nicholas Brutcher, limps around the side of the attacker’s Redstone Hill home, gun in hand, as he radios for backup.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO