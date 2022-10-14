ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gripping bodycam shows wounded Bristol officer shooting down cop killer

Chilling bodycam footage captures the moment a wounded Bristol cop shoots dead the crazed Connecticut man who fatally gunned down two other officers. The dramatic police video includes the sound of bullets flying and a woman hysterically screaming in the background while police Officer Alec Iurato, who is already wounded by cop killer Nicholas Brutcher, limps around the side of the attacker’s Redstone Hill home, gun in hand, as he radios for backup.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
