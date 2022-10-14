ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field. The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee...
SEATTLE, WA
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Set for WAC Matchup at Seattle U on Saturday

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-9-3, 0-4-3 WAC) is set to take on the Seattle University Redhawks (7-5-2, 4-1-1 WAC), who are on a three-match win streak, on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Championship Field. This is the second...
SEATTLE, WA
kslnewsradio.com

BYU to host Arkansas with a Fighter Wings flyover

PROVO, Utah — The anticipation of hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks will not be the only source of excitement at BYU’s stadium this Saturday. Hill fighter wings will perform a flyer-over. Three football fields above the stadium, at 1,000 feet, will be a F-35A Lightning II flyover. Airmen from...
PROVO, UT
goutrgv.com

Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction

Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year

Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
gritdaily.com

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy