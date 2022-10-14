ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Women's Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field. The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee...
Men's Soccer Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team saw their two-match win streak come to an end after falling 2-0 to the Utah Valley University (UVU) Wolverines on Saturday at Clyde Field. The Vaqueros (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) and the Wolverines (4-5-1, 2-2-0...
Men's Tennis Finishes 'Positive' Run at ITA Texas Regional

WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished its run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas Regional Championships on Saturday at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center. Sophomore Borna Devald battled Rice's Haoyuan Huang in the Singles Main Draw Round of 32. Devald won...
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
