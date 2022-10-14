Read full article on original website
Related
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Drops Match at Seattle U
SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday at Championship Field. The first 20 minutes was a back-and-forth contest, but it was the Redhawks (8-5-2, 5-1-1 WAC) who got the scoring started. Hailee...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Falls at Utah Valley
OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team saw their two-match win streak come to an end after falling 2-0 to the Utah Valley University (UVU) Wolverines on Saturday at Clyde Field. The Vaqueros (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) and the Wolverines (4-5-1, 2-2-0...
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Set to Tee It Up at Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate on Monday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team is back on the course as they are set to compete at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, hosted by New Mexico State, starting on Monday at NMSU Course. The 54-hole event will feature 36...
goutrgv.com
Men's Tennis Finishes 'Positive' Run at ITA Texas Regional
WACO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's tennis team finished its run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Texas Regional Championships on Saturday at Baylor's Hurd Tennis Center. Sophomore Borna Devald battled Rice's Haoyuan Huang in the Singles Main Draw Round of 32. Devald won...
goutrgv.com
Cross Country Men Win South Texas Showdown, UTRGV Sets Seven Personal Records at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros cross country teams set a combined seven personal records at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course and the men's team defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the South Texas Showdown presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union.
goutrgv.com
Fun Had By All At UTRGV Baseball Clinic in Brownsville
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Cheers, laughs and words of encouragement rang through the Brownsville Pace baseball complex on Saturday as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team welcomed 35 boys and girls ranging from 7 to 13 years of age for a free youth clinic. It...
Comments / 0