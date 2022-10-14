As a general rule, I don’t think it’s healthy to get emotionally attached to anything that doesn’t have a soul, or at the very least, can’t wag its tail at you when you walk through the door. I’m talking about stuff. Inert, lifeless stuff like backpacks and bicycles. And yet I have a track record of falling in love with certain pieces of gear, to the point where I’m blind to their obvious faults and actually offended when someone suggests I upgrade. Why would I get a new puffy jacket? Just because all of the down has fallen out of this one and it has so many patches I look like a NASCAR driver? But I was wearing this jacket the first time I got frostbite! I can’t just get rid of it. We’ve seen things together!

GEORGIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO