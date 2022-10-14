Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
2minutemedicine.com
Toripalimab addition to chemotherapy showed improved survival in advanced stage non-small-cell lung cancer
1. In the toripalimab arm, progression-free survival was longer, overall survival at the second interim analysis was longer, and objective response rate and duration of response were significantly better. 2. Incidence of adverse events was similar between both arms. The most common adverse events of grades 3 or more were...
targetedonc.com
Utilizing Immunotherapy Treatments and Managing Toxicities in Multiple Myeloma
At a 2022 NCCN meeting, a panel discussed the use of immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, specifically how to choose the best course of action and how to manage toxicities. There are multiple types of immunotherapies used for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. These...
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
Olivia Newton-John's final gift to the world: Late star's research institute discovers a major breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment
The cancer research charity founded by the late Olivia Newton-John has made a significant discovery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Professor Matthias Ernst, the director of the Melbourne-based ONJ Cancer Research Institute and head of La Trobe's School of Cancer Medicine, led a study presenting a solution to the difficulties of treating one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
nypressnews.com
Pancreatic cancer can cause ascites
All this forms part of the painful experience of pancreatic cancer, a disease which like all forms of cancer has taken the lives of many, including Steve Jobs and Patrick Swayze. While the survival rate for pancreatic cancer is low, Cancer Research UK say 37 percent of all pancreatic cancer...
News-Medical.net
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
physiciansweekly.com
KRAS Mutated Non-Small Lung Carcinoma
KRAS has proved impossible to target despite being a frequent variation (~20% of non-small-cell lung cancer [NSCLC]), due to the molecular structure which naturally inhibits medication binding. Smokers and mucinous histology are 2 unique clinical characteristics linked to KRAS mutations in NSCLC. About ~40% of KRAS-altered NSCLCs have G12C mutations, however, NSCLC is a disease that varies regionally, thus the symptoms can be different in this region. The case study of KRAS-mutated NSCLC included clinical, imaging, pathologic, therapy, and outcome data from a single center.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?
We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
physiciansweekly.com
TTE Endpoints in Oncology Clinical Trials: CAR-T Therapy
The topic of cancer immunology has seen a surge of attention in recent years because of the promising potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) treatment. To evaluate the effectiveness of CAR-T therapy, researchers examine a wide variety of time-to-event (TTE) endpoints, including recurrence, disease progression, and remission. Unfortunately, even for the same outcomes (like progression-free survival), there is inconsistency in the definitions of TTE endpoints. This is usually due to analysis choices like selecting events to include in the composite endpoint, censoring, or competing risk. While follow-up treatments such as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are often used, they are rarely consistently evaluated. Typical TTE analyses employ standard survival analysis methods, but this is typically done without fully considering the assumptions inherent in the chosen methodology. Managing competing risks and determining the association between a time-varying (post-infusion) exposure and the TTE outcome are two key concerns of TTE analysis that emerge in CAR-T studies and other cancer contexts. The cumulative incidence function and regression models for comparing risks are discussed, as are landmark and time-varying covariate analyses for examining what happens to a patient after an infusion. Using examples from various CAR-T research, researchers define the specific scientific issues each method seeks to answer and demonstrate how using the wrong technique can alter the outcomes. These methods are implemented in code that can be imported into the most popular statistical packages.
BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC
(The Hill) – A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC data shows that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up 5.7% of the total...
Medical News Today
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
