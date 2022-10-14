Read full article on original website
Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Gets IND Clearance
In a rodent model, durable auditory brainstem responses to sound were observed after DB-OTO administration. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application, which was submitted last month.1,2.
Gracell Continues Progress in R/R B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
The first patient has been dosed in a phase 2 study of the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy GC007g. Gracell Biotechnologies has dosed the first patient in its phase 2 registrational of GC007g for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL) being conducted in China.1. GC007g is an...
Axi-cel Approved by European Commission for Second-Line Treatment of Adults With DLBCL/HGBL
The approval was based on data from ZUMA-7, a phase 3 clinical trial. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) who are refractory to or have relapsed 12 months from the completion of first-line chemoimmunotherapy.1.
T-Cell Therapy Recognized for Treating Pediatric Hepatoblastoma
The therapy is currently being evaluated in the phase 1/2 ARYA-1, ARYA-2, and ARYA-3 studies in adults and children. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to Eureka Therapeutics’ T-cell therapy ET140203 for the potential treatment of hepatoblastoma.1. "We are pleased to receive ODD for ET140203 following the...
Clive Svendsen, PhD, on Unlocking the Potential of Astrocyte Cell Therapy
The director of the Regenerative Medicine Institute at Cedars Sinai discussed research being conducted with CNS10-NPC-GDNF in multiple indications. “All your neurons were born before you were because during development, they're all laid down. So, to try and transplant a new neuron in a 6-year-old patient and get it to function normally is really a big challenge. But if you can protect the ones we have, retain your memories, retain those dopamine circuits, retain those motor circuits, that's going to give you a huge boost and maybe prevent degradation.”
