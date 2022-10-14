Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes mellitus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
Proprietary Psychedelic Readies For Trials Targeting Neurologic And Brain Disease
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
getnews.info
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032 | Key Companies- Genentech, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Many Others
DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size from 2018 to 2033 segmented into APAC region. Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel...
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
A new approach combines biotechnology and immunotherapy to destroy cancer cells
Researchers engineered antibodies to kill treatment-resistant cancer cells.
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
cgtlive.com
Retinitis Pigmentosa Gene Therapy Trial Finishes Dosing Second Cohort
OCU400 utilizes Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform, which may allow the product to treat multiple retinal diseases. A phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05203939) of Ocugen’s OCU400, an investigational gene therapy intended to treat inherited retinal diseases, has completed dosing of patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) in its second cohort and received recommendation from an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to proceed to enrolling patients for the third cohort based on its safety data review of the second cohort.1.
Juva Life Scales Up Cannabis Derived Anti-Inflammatory Compound JUVA-041 For Preclinical Studies
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”
scitechdaily.com
Innovative Biotechnology Fuses Targeted and Immune Therapies To Kill Treatment-Resistant Cancer Cells
Targeted therapies specifically attach to and inhibit cancer-causing proteins, but cancer cells can swiftly evolve to counter their action. Immunotherapies, a second drug class, harnesses the immune system to attack cancer cells. However, these agents often cannot “see” the disease-causing changes happening inside cancer cells, which appear normal from the outside.
Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
neurologylive.com
State of the Science Summit: Evidence-Based Care for Multiple Sclerosis
Chaired by Robert T. Naismith, MD, this NeurologyLive® State of the Science Summit will be held virtually at 6:30 PM CST on November 3, 2022. Register for free now!. Earlier in 2022, a study conducted by Alberto Ascherio, MD, DrPH, and colleagues that included data on more than 10 million young adults on active duty in the US military, suggested that those participants who were infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) had a 32-fold increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), with no increase observed after infection from other viruses, including the similarly transmitted cytomegalovirus.1 Since, the findings have reignited the debate around the root cause of MS, and the NIH has launched a clinical trial to assess a possible vaccine for EBV.2.
getnews.info
Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 50+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Myocardial Infarction pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
physiciansweekly.com
DIPG Upfront Biology-Guided Therapy: PNOC003 Outcomes
In PNOC003, children and young people with a recent diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) will participate in a multi-center precision medicine trial. Patients were enrolled between the ages of 3 and 25 if they had imaging findings suggestive of DIPG. The biopsy material was taken for mRNA and whole-exome sequencing. Based on the recommendations of the molecular tumor board, patients were given up to 4 FDA-approved medications to use after radiotherapy (RT). The levels of H3K27M-mutant circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from tumors were tracked over time. Using whole-genome sequencing and DNA methylation profiling, researchers evaluated tumor tissue and corresponding primary cell lines. Results were double-checked in a separate cohort from the Children’s Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) when possible. The molecular tumor board considered 28 out of 38 enrolled patients (median age 6, 10 females). Around 19 of them really took the prescribed medication. Patients who followed the advice and those who didn’t fare similarly in terms of overall survival (OS), with a median of 13.1 months (95% CI, 11.2-18.4). About 60% of cases with baseline testing positive for H3K27M-mutant ctDNA were linked to RT response and survival. Around 11 different cell lines were derived from the initial tumor, each of which was completely faithful to the original mutations in the essential somatic driver genes. OS was shorter in H3K27-altered DIPGs with TP53 mutations (TP53mut 11.1 mo; 95% CI, 8.7-14; TP53wt 13.3 mo; 95% CI, 11.8-NA; P=3.4e2), as was genomic instability (P=3.1e3) and resistance to RT (P=6.4e4). A link between TP53 mutant status, genomic instability, and clinical outcome was verified in the CBTN cohort. Molecular abnormalities and prognostic indicators for H3K27-altered DIPGs can be better understood with an upfront treatment-naive biopsy.
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
curetoday.com
Clinician Collaboration Aims to Improve Access to CAR-T Cell Therapy for Patients With Cancer
The CAR T Together initiative is geared toward improving the development of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for patients with cancer. A new initiative called CAR T Together recently launched, with the goal of making CAR-T cell therapy more accessible to those who qualify for the treatment, according to Allogene Therapeutics, a manufacturer of allogeneic CAR-T cell products for cancer treatment and the pharmaceutical company behind the effort.
