Redding, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
Mount Shasta Herald

Dunsmuir man sentenced in $1.2 million fire protection grant fraud case

A Dunsmuir man was sentenced to a year and one day in prison on Monday, Oct. 17 after pleading guilty to seven counts of fraud, resulting in more than $1 million intended to help communities fight fires, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Samuel Thomas Lanier, 40 — the...
DUNSMUIR, CA
KTVL

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pride of mountain lions caught on camera near Burney

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A pride of mountain lions passing through eastern Shasta County was caught on camera. A video from Jim Ferguson with Intermountain Outdoors shows four full-size cougars roaming together near Burney. Hunters and wildlife experts say it's rare to see so many mountain lions together. Fish and...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week

A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children

REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries

REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
REDDING, CA

