Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
insideedition.com
A Young California Boy Recovers From 2 Rattlesnake Bites After Only 2 Days
A young California boy has recovered following an encounter with a rattlesnake that left him with two venomous bites. A 4-year-old boy was the victim of a rattlesnake attack while he was near his driveway in Cottonwood, California, on Oct. 6, reported Action News Now. According to Action News Now,...
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir man sentenced in $1.2 million fire protection grant fraud case
A Dunsmuir man was sentenced to a year and one day in prison on Monday, Oct. 17 after pleading guilty to seven counts of fraud, resulting in more than $1 million intended to help communities fight fires, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Samuel Thomas Lanier, 40 — the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
Rodeo Bull Tramples Woman And Saves Her Life After Discovery Of Cancer
Back in May of 2022 in Redding California, a runaway rodeo bull jumped over a barricade and into a large audience. The vast animal hurt several people and even landed on one young lady. The craziest part of this story is that the bull saved this young woman's life by injuring her. Let me explain...
KTVL
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Pride of mountain lions caught on camera near Burney
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A pride of mountain lions passing through eastern Shasta County was caught on camera. A video from Jim Ferguson with Intermountain Outdoors shows four full-size cougars roaming together near Burney. Hunters and wildlife experts say it's rare to see so many mountain lions together. Fish and...
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Taste Of Fall Is Short Lived This Week
A very comfortable day when it came to temperatures occurred with highs in the upper 70s for most of the valley. Tonight will be filled with more comfort, although with less breezes around. Those breezes from last night allowed for the development of low level stratus clouds along the I5 corridor up to Redding. There is a chance for that to occur tonight and into tomorrow morning. The big question: ‘To what extent?’ Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s for most of the valley, very similar to what we saw this morning.
krcrtv.com
Redding woman celebrates 100th birthday and shares secret to a long, happy life
REDDING, Calif. — — A century ago neither the Empire State Building nor the Golden Gate Bridge had been built but one woman, who is still living in Redding, was born exactly 100 years ago. Mary Rae Bryden was born on October 16, 1922, and celebrated her 100th...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
krcrtv.com
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
krcrtv.com
Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children
REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist involved in high-speed collision succumbs to injuries
REDDING, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Northern Division, the motorcyclist involved in Wednesday night's high-speed collision following a failure to yield, has died from their injuries. CHP says late Wednesday evening, just before midnight, an officer attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist going...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Comments / 0