Ossipee, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials

The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
LACONIA, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant

Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Officers handled 188 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 118 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Three people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
nhmagazine.com

Moody Bedel’s Bridge

Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
HAVERHILL, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Zeckhausen

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
laconiadailysun.com

Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful

BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
FRANKLIN, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
PhillyBite

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Search conducted for Hampstead man missing since July

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Volunteers gathered Saturday in Hampstead to search for a man, who has been missing since July. John Matson, 79, was last seen walking away from his Hampstead home July 6. Authorities said he suffers from dementia. Daughter Debbie Hill organized Saturday's search. "We want to put...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH

