Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
laconiadailysun.com
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
WCVB
Searching for treasures along New Hampshire's Route 4 'Antique Alley' at R.S. Butler’s Antiques and Wiswall House
NEEDHAM, Mass. — R.S. Butler’s Antiques is one of the oldest and most popular antique shops on Route 4’s fabled, “Antique Alley.” The store offers a combination of vintage vinyl, housewares, vintage clothing and a huge, friendly Newfie at the door to greet you. The...
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant
Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
WMUR.com
Video: Giant Pumpkin Regatta paddles down river in Goffstown
VIDEO: The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta raced down the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Racers build their boats out of giant gourds and take to the water to see whose can go the fastest. WMUR's Erin Fehlau even joined in on the race this year!
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
Falmouth Police Asked if I Was Okay While I Stomped in the Median of Route One
There I was. I had recently eaten lunch and was sitting there craving popcorn. I had none. But then I realized something and actually said in my out-loud voice all alone in my home,. I'm a grown up with money and a car. I'm gonna go get popcorn!. As I...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 188 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 118 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Three people were arrested.
nhmagazine.com
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara Zeckhausen
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
laconiadailysun.com
Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful
BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
laconiadailysun.com
Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.
FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
PhillyBite
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
WMUR.com
Search conducted for Hampstead man missing since July
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Volunteers gathered Saturday in Hampstead to search for a man, who has been missing since July. John Matson, 79, was last seen walking away from his Hampstead home July 6. Authorities said he suffers from dementia. Daughter Debbie Hill organized Saturday's search. "We want to put...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
