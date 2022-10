WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said one of their officers saved an suspected fentanyl overdose victim on Sunday by using Narcan. Law enforcement responded to a call in the 2200 block of Yale Street around 1:44 a.m. Once there, they reportedly found a 16-year-old man unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO