‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase

City's expectations high ahead of State School plan announcement
LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer, in his first inaugural address, spoke of “a brighter and more prosperous future” for the city, and he encouraged the audience to look to the future with imagination and determination. “Let’s be bold,” Hosmer said.
Liz Cote: Burns is familiar with the large and small issues facing New Hampshire
I’m proud to be writing in support of Scott Burns for state representative for the City of Franklin in the upcoming election on Nov. 8.
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
David DeVoy: Why trust a voter's guide created by a secret committee?
Citizens for Belknap has developed a voter’s guide for the Nov. 8 election. The purpose of the voter guide according to a recent newspaper article is to identify “wing nuts, extremists, Free Staters and Libertarians.” This group says they want reasonable, not radical, people in office. If this group truly believes in transparency it needs to identify the five Republicans, five independents and five Democrats developing the voter list. Hiding behind a secret veil and canceling out people who have not voted against Gunstock or Belknap County is wrong.
Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff
LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 188 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 118 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Three people were arrested.
Nashua Police Arrest Aaron Rushton For Threatening People With A Firearm
On Sunday Nashua Police Department arrested Aaron Rushton, age 19, of 116 Vine Street, Apt. #1, Nashua, New Hampshire. Rushton has been charged with four counts of Criminal Threatening with a Firearm and one count of Felonious Use of Firearms, all Class B Felonies. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday...
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bolduc at campaign stop in Laconia
LACONIA — Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard appeared at Bernini Pizzeria and Wine Bar on Monday afternoon to endorse Republican candidate Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate. The Italian restaurant was packed with onlookers, supporters and campaign staff. At the patio exit stood Bolduc, wearing...
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
