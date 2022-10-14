ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Alton, MO

laconiadailysun.com

Jennifer A. Nelson, 37

MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon. Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire

There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
SULLIVAN, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
102.9 WBLM

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man

The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lisa Scott: Plache's support of Registry of Deeds exhibits competence as commissioner

My name is Lisa Scott and I am privileged to serve Carroll County as register of deeds. The Registry of Deeds office records, protects and provides access to documents that prove title to your homes, businesses and ownership of all real estate in Carroll County. Successful operation of this office requires support and cooperation the Carroll County Commissioners and the Carroll County Delegation.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rollin W. Hughes Jr., 92

Rollin W. Hughes Jr., MD, 92, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, in the loving care of the Granite VNA Hospice. The son of Rollin W. Hughes and Marie (Ledger) Hughes, he was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette Alice (Keough) Hughes; late brother of Rosemary Graham, Dolores Dragann, Jane Everett, and William Everett; devoted father of Bernadette A. Hughes of Omaha, Nebraska, Rollin W. Hughes III and Theresa J. Ferns of Concord, New Hampshire, William F.K. Hughes and Pamela B. (Schaller) Hughes of Sausalito, California; and grandfather to Kelsey R. Hughes of Munich, Germany, Katherine R. Hughes of St. Andrews, Scotland, and Rollin W. Hughes IV of Concord, New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Vandals tamper with New Hampshire road sign, target Biden

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An electronic road sign in New Hampshire is back to normal after crews say someone changed it to a vulgar message about the president over the weekend. Rather than the planned shoulder closed message, the sign in Manchester was changed to include an explicit four-letter word...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME

