KLTV
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
KLTV
First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
