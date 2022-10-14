ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy