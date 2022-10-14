Read full article on original website
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Falls to Princeton 2-0 in Final Non-League Game
PRINCETON, N.J. - The Mountain Hawks spent the second half of the game playing tight defense but were unable to find an offensive rhythm as they fell to Princeton 2-0 in their final non-league game of the season, Tuesday night at Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium. Lehigh falls to 6-6-2 overall this season while Princeton improves to 8-5-1. The Mountain Hawks and Tigers spent the first ten minutes of the first half battling for possession. In the tenth minute, Princeton had the first shot of the game, leading to a save for sophomore goalkeeper Abby Trainor.
lehighsports.com
First-Years Shine As Lehigh Retains President's Cup With 12.5-7.5 Win Over Lafayette
GLADSTONE, N.J. – The President's Cup is headed back to Bethlehem for a third straight year as Lehigh defeated rival Lafayette 12.5-7.5 in the annual match play event Tuesday at Hamilton Farm Golf Club. All 10 Mountain Hawks who competed contributed at least one point to Lehigh's winning effort.
lehighsports.com
Rodny and Checo named to IL Power Rankings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-years Grant Rodny and Richard Checo were both named to the Inside Lacrosse/Evoshield Power 100 Freshman Rankings, Inside Lacrosse announced Tuesday. This is the first time that Inside Lacrosse has published rankings like this for this particular class as the COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow them to fairly rank everyone before this point.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Finish Up Action at Sacred Heart Fall Classic
MILFORD, Conn. – A second consecutive round of 327 lifted the Lehigh women's golf team to an eighth place finish at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic, which wrapped up Monday at Great River Golf Club. The Mountain Hawks battled through adverse weather conditions to finish with a final total of 654.
lehighsports.com
Lyght Named Player of the Week Ahead of Final Non-League Game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following her two goal performance against Loyola Maryland on Saturday, sophomore Corinne Lyght was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league Monday morning. Both of Lyght's goals occurred in the second half, leading Lehigh to a 4-2 victory over the Greyhounds. With...
lehighsports.com
Schwab’s Second-Half Goal Lifts Lehigh over Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va – The Lehigh field hockey squad concluded their road schedule with a 2-1 victory over Longwood in non-league action on Sunday morning. The Mountain Hawks improve to 9-6 on the year as the Lancers fall to 3-10 overall. "Happy to end a long road trip with a...
lehighsports.com
Pineda Paces Lehigh on Day One of Sacred Heart Fall Classic
MILFORD, Conn. – The Lehigh women's golf team opened up action at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic with an opening round 327 Sunday at Great River Golf Club. Play was suspended Sunday evening with two groups still on the golf course so round one will be completed Monday morning prior to the final round.
