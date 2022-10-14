PRINCETON, N.J. - The Mountain Hawks spent the second half of the game playing tight defense but were unable to find an offensive rhythm as they fell to Princeton 2-0 in their final non-league game of the season, Tuesday night at Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium. Lehigh falls to 6-6-2 overall this season while Princeton improves to 8-5-1. The Mountain Hawks and Tigers spent the first ten minutes of the first half battling for possession. In the tenth minute, Princeton had the first shot of the game, leading to a save for sophomore goalkeeper Abby Trainor.

