A mother healing from a harrowing postpartum experience talks confronting mom guilt when you want to show up for your family but you physically, mentally or emotionally can't. I took in deep breaths as I sat at my kitchen table, preparing to inject a one-inch needle into my abdomen. It was not my first choice but it was the only lifesaving medication that was safe for breastfeeding. I had given birth three weeks prior to my fourth child and spent more than half of that time in the hospital battling preeclampsia, postpartum cardiomyopathy and a pulmonary embolism. Despite those illnesses and the painful lumps developing at my injection sites, I was determined to breastfeed my baby. It was partially because of the current formula shortage in the area, but mostly because I thought this is what a good mom should do.

13 DAYS AGO