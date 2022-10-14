Read full article on original website
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Mom of 2 Furious After Woman Potty Trains Her Children
While there is a general timeline that pediatric doctors suggest for an average child’s development, every child is different and may go on a separate timeline based on what comes naturally to them.
I’ve been pregnant 24 times, had 17 miscarriages, lost 5 babies and have two living children
A MUM has opened up about the heartbreak of being pregnant 24 times, but having just two living children. In the last 23 years, Imtiaz Fazil, 49, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthday. Imtiaz, who is from Manchester, is now speaking out about her...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Channel Ten reporter, 34, shares her heartbreak over losing six children to miscarriage - and reveals the painful question strangers ask that reminds her of her loss
Channel 10 reporter Pippa Sheehan has opened up about the bittersweet feeling of giving birth to a healthy baby boy after suffering six miscarriages. The journalist, 34, told the Courier Mail on Friday she continues to grieve for her lost children as she raises her two-year-old son Alfie. She also...
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
Daughter won't speak to mom after being told she needs to go live with dad.
In a post on Reddit a woman is struggling with what to do now that there's not enough space in her house for all her kids. She made an unpopular decision, feels bad, and is asking for advice. Here's her story... I have 2 kids(F10,M7) and I'm pregnant with the...
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
Nurse tells grandmother gender of baby against mother’s wishes, gets terminated from job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. From the time we were children, and I have known my friend Thea for more than half of my life, she has had a volatile relationship with her parents. This is in part I think because her parents had Thea when they were children themselves, only sixteen and still in high school, and didn’t really know what they were doing with her.
Carpool Mom 'Abandons' Child After Not Taking Them to School
Should parents always be ready to help other parents?. It's no secret that parenting is very difficult, and the saying ‘it takes a village’ very accurately depicts this. With that said, it is still the responsibility of a child's true parent to look after their care and make sure they have everything they need.
18-Year-Old Furious After Mom Calls Her 'Bad Sister' for Studying Abroad
How active should teens be in the raising of their younger siblings?. They say that ‘to raise a child takes a village’, and that's just one example of how difficult it is to be a parent and raise young children into self-sufficient members of society.
Parents Face Backlash After Children Photographed Climbing Rock Wall of Texas Zoo’s Bear Enclosure
A photo of children playing on a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo garnered hundreds of comments online. The image posted on Instagram received a wide variety of comments. “Animals have their own containment,” one livid user commented. “This is why we can’t have nice things,” a third person commented. Finally, another user implied the subjects of the photo weren’t the ones at fault. “Parents of the Year Award 2022.”
This Pregnant Firefighter Did the Most Courageous Thing While Having Labor Contractions
Despite being on desk duty for months due to her pregnancy, Maryland firefighter Megan Warfield took the call to action when she saw someone was in peril. They say adrenaline is a powerful epinephrine, but that combined with innate bravery from being a firefighter, was a recipe for an incredible story.
I Am A Mom, Not A Superhero
A mother healing from a harrowing postpartum experience talks confronting mom guilt when you want to show up for your family but you physically, mentally or emotionally can't. I took in deep breaths as I sat at my kitchen table, preparing to inject a one-inch needle into my abdomen. It was not my first choice but it was the only lifesaving medication that was safe for breastfeeding. I had given birth three weeks prior to my fourth child and spent more than half of that time in the hospital battling preeclampsia, postpartum cardiomyopathy and a pulmonary embolism. Despite those illnesses and the painful lumps developing at my injection sites, I was determined to breastfeed my baby. It was partially because of the current formula shortage in the area, but mostly because I thought this is what a good mom should do.
"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.
House of the Dragon: Only one unexpected character has appeared in every episode
Like its predecessor Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has a large cast of characters, with episodes often jumping from one location to another.Sometimes, entire episodes will go by without one of the “main” characters featuring at all.However, there is one character who has, it turns out, appeared in every single episode of the season – and it’s not who you might expect.On Twitter, the fan account “out of context House of the Dragon” pointed out that Ser Criston Cole – played by Fabien Frankel – is the only figure to appear in all 10 episodes.Fans might have...
What do Dreams Look Like? 6 Interesting Types
Every person dreams consciously and subconsciously. At night, after sleeping, some images start running through everyone’s mind. But do you ever know exactly what do dreams look like? How does one image come into your brain and mind after closing your eyes?. I can’t say that you will understand...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Get All Dressed Up for Nothing in Paul Feig’s YA Fantasy Misfire
Shaking off the dust of years in studio development hell, Soman Chainani’s series-spawning YA novel, The School for Good and Evil, lumbers its way to the screen trailing not only the baggage of Harry Potter and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, but that of too many knockoffs to list. Given his inexperience with fairy tale fantasy, it’s no surprise that Paul Feig exhibits zero feel for the genre’s world-building. Still, this is a uniquely tiresome slog — madly over-plotted, thuddingly derivative, insanely overlong and slathered in a big symphonic score that strives to infuse momentum into a saga with...
Noel Gallagher says there’s ‘no point’ in an Oasis reunion as band ‘sells as many records now’
Noel Gallagher has dampened hope for a potential Oasis reunion with brother Liam.Oasis split up in 2009 after 18 years of performing together, following a bitter feud between Noel and Liam which still persists today.While Liam has expressed a desire to get the band back together, Noel has often dismissed them.Appearing on Monday’s episode (17 October) of the Pub Talk podcast, Noel said that it would take “a set of extraordinary circumstances” for fans to see Oasis perform together.But, much to their fans dismay, he continued: “I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people ‘would you...
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, OSU finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. “We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior and cognition,” said Monique Udell, an associate professor at Oregon State and an expert on dog behavior. “This an important...
