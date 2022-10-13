ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NPR

It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races

Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
NPR

April Ryan on her book 'Black Women Will Save the World'

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with April Ryan, White House correspondent for TheGrio news website, about her book "Black Women Will Save the World," a tribute to Black women in America. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. April Ryan started covering the White House for American Urban Radio Networks in 1997, and she's held...
NPR

Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
NPR

Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations

Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to be an opportunity. Coal companies are legally mandated to restore the torn-up land and polluted creeks left behind when mining is done. But the biggest companies shifted the cleanup to others. An investigation by Bloomberg News and NPR shows that many old coal mines have new owners that are not completing the work, so the pollution and damage that used to be the industry's problem may become the public's. Joining us now are Josh Saul and Zach Mider of Bloomberg and NPR's Dave Mistich.
