New video released after Philadelphia 13-year-old inappropriately touched on way to school

 2 days ago

Philadelphia police released new video of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on her way to school.

It happened down the street from Harding Middle School in the Frankford section of Philadelphia around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

The School District of Philadelphia said the 13-year-old middle schooler was approached by a man she did not know.

In the new video, the accused predator is seen approaching the child and putting his arm around her.

"He asked her for her name. He asked her for her Instagram page, then he touched her inappropriately," said school district spokesperson Monique Braxton.

"Nothing like this has happened in this area that we know of," Braxton added.

The girl ran to the school to get help.

Investigators believe the suspect may live near the scene of the attack on the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

Comments / 134

kadstoy
2d ago

To all of you commenting on THIS CHILD’s WEIGHT AND SIZE…..you ought to be ashamed of yourself! She is 13 and her mind is as such. It makes no difference whatsoever what size she is, she is a child, pure and simple! And to the ones blaming her….you really need a life and a CLUE!

Reply(14)
101
jose bonilla
2d ago

Man this dude is a disrespectful sick vulture that need to be off the streets.. can't even let your kids walk to school alone. Ridiculous!

Reply(1)
66
Kojuana Middleton
2d ago

I know it’s hard out here but unfortunately, moms and dads some body have to walk or drop off your kids at school. Pay a family member whatever people are sitting watching the children that are alone

Reply(3)
29
Philadelphia, PA
