Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity again; expansion project underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking lots at Myrtle Beach International airport remain near capacity, but a project is underway to remedy the problem, the airport said Friday in a Facebook post. The airport said it will be adding hundreds of new spaces, most of them in the long-term lot. “We thank you for your […]
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
African-American woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after an African-American woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
wfxb.com
Wild Water & Wheels May No Longer Be a Place for Fun in the Sun
A local water park may no longer be a place to go for some fun in the sun. An application has been filed in Surfside Beach to reassign properties and the list includes the Wild Water and Wheels site with requests to reuse the area for multi-family and commercial units.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
WMBF
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on. Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WMBF
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Buildings on Surfside Beach Pier issued “Stop Work” order by town
A stop work order was issued this past Friday by the Town of Surfside Beach for all work relating to the construction of the buildings located at the entrance of the Surfside Beach pier. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, awarded Surfside Beach more than $9 million for construction...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events filled with dancing, food and fun
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our next stop for Peagler’s Picks takes us to The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. It’s a venue where you can let your hair down, hang out and dance on tables. During the month of October, The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events for you and your family […]
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
Comments / 0