Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
DeKalb County School Board Approves Purchases For Stadium Upgrades At DCHS
DeKalb County School Board has approved an almost $152,000 bid for new LED lights and poles. This, as part of the ongoing efforts to make upgrades to DeKalb County High School’s football stadium. The purchase includes an entertainment package with the capability for onsite theatrical light show effects. The...
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
wjle.com
Grand Jury to Convene November 14
The next term of the DeKalb County Grand Jury will meet on Monday, November 14. “It is the duty of your grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in the county. Any person having knowledge or proof that an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the grand jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 40-12-105. The foreman in this county is presently Ms. Katherine Pack, 1 Public Square, Room 303, Smithville, Tennessee, 37166.” said DeKalb Circuit Court Clerk Susan Martin.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural
A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: The Races For Region Winners Heat Up
Monterey, Upperman both get big region wins to stay in postseason playoff race. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman outlasts Dekalb County in a overtime win on Friday. Coffee County is too strong for Cookeville. Monterey wins big at home to stay on track for a home playoff game. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
newstalk941.com
The Scene: Faye Fedewa & Fiber Art
This week, get to know and learn more about Crossville fiber artist Faye Fedewa. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Crossville fiber artists Faye Fedewa. They discuss how he got started while taking classes at the Appalachian Center For Craft, his current hand-stitched quilt project, as well as his current major, and what his plans are for after finishing his major.
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Mother convicted of killing her newborns could get new trial if judge agrees
We are officially one step closer to learning the fate of a Sumner County mother convicted of killing her newborn children. Lindsey Lowe is requesting a new trial.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CUT WHILE ATTACKING ROOMMATE
At approximately 5:45 p.m. city units were dispatched to Sparta Drive for a possible domestic. Upon arrival officers observed two males. One of the males was in an emotional state and had an odor of alcohol coming from his person and the other, Mr. Nicholas Kiecksee, appeared to act normal but also had an odor of alcohol about him. Mr. Kiecksee also had a two inch cut on the top of his left forearm from what appeared to be a knife.
Comments / 0