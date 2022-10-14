Read full article on original website
Analysts Suggest a Market Downturn During the Winter. Why Are Budblockz and Tamadoge Beating the Odds?
All markets go through periodic cycles when the price either goes up or down. Fluctuations are normal and expected. Sometimes they can be caught in a downward spiral with the price of certain stocks falling more than expected, this is referred to as a crypto winter. Cryptocurrencies have suffered a...
Mastercard Will Connect Banks with the Cryptocurrency Market
The program announced by the giant of global payments will be responsible for facilitating the entry of banks into the cryptographic business. Mastercard and the cryptocurrency platform Paxos will take care of covering regulatory and security matters for banks. The company believes that there is still an increasing demand for...
FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried Probed by Texas Securities Regulator – FTX Token (FTT) Plunges
Crypto exchange FTX, along with its billionaire Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, are being probed by the Texas securities regulator over whether certain lending offerings on the platform are in violation of state law. Texas Probes FTX and SBF. The Texas State Securities Board is investigating FTX.US to determine whether...
India Seeks to Devise Global Standards for Cryptocurrencies
India’s Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that India is working to develop a framework of global standards for regulating cryptocurrency. Sitharaman disclosed that the government is becoming increasingly concerned about cryptocurrency abuse in illegal activity. The Finance Minister disclosed that India would prioritize discussion of cryptocurrency regulation...
Monero (XMR) Struggles; VeChain (VET) And The Hideaways (HDWY) Look Bullish For 2023
The cryptocurrency market has been in a bear market for over six months; many crypto assets are currently testing their weekly lows, while others are clinging to critical support. Monero (XMR) and VeChain Thor (VET) are constantly struggling with the market’s volatility, hoping to see bullish rather than bearish outcomes....
Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will be launching its first index product that will track the top 10 biggest cryptos, as ranked by their market capitalization. Binance Launches First Index Product. On Monday, October 17th, Binance announced the launch of its...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the second-largest USD stablecoin in the cryptocurrency industry, with over 49 billion USDC tokens currently in circulation. Now live...
Security Token Issuance: Top 7 Alternative STO Launchpads to Consider in 2022
One of the most popular methods employed by crypto projects looking to go public is the issuance of cryptocurrency security tokens. Unlike initial coin offerings (ICOs), which do not grant any rights or obligations, and instead provide access to a specific network, platform, or service; tokens offered as part of an STO are financial securities backed by something tangible, such as the company’s assets, profits, or revenue, which equally provide legal rights such as voting and revenue distribution.
Morocco's government targets 4% economic growth in 2023
RABAT (Reuters) - The Moroccan government has prepared a draft budget envisaging economic growth at 4%, a fiscal deficit at 4.5% of GDP and inflation at 2%, Finance Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said on Tuesday.
Crypto Signals: Telegram’s Top 10 Channels in 2022
Crypto signal Telegram channels are a known source of information among seasoned cryptocurrency traders. Telegram channels are often one of the few places where real-time updates on market fluctuations can be found. Crypto signal Telegram channels are also a great place for anyone without technical expertise to find expert opinions...
Support for the EthereumPoW Ecosystem Continues to Grow Abreast Miner Interest
EthereumPoW, the forked version of Ethereum aiming to maintain the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining process for ETH miners, has enjoyed a massive influx of support from developers, investors, and miners. Over 100 Projects Launched on EthereumPoW. On September 23rd, core EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors called on developers to submit their applications as...
Cross Chain Bridges: What Are They, and Why Are They Important in DeFi?
Blockchains are primarily made to operate as standalone systems that offer an unchanging digital ledger used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered, including other features, such as support for smart contracts. However, innovation in blockchain technology has gone further to provide a system...
What Is a Seed Phrase and Why Do Crypto Investors Care?
The term “seed phrase” is not uncommon among avid crypto users, as it is often encountered when they create their first crypto wallet or related account. However, if you are new to crypto, the term might be a tad odd to you. A seed phrase is a key...
zkSync Integrates Validity Proofs Ahead of zkEVM’s Mainnet Launch
Matter Labs, the development company behind zkSync, a Layer-2 scaling solution based on zkRollup, has announced the integration of validity proofs into its zkEVM public testnet ahead of the solution’s launch on the Ethereum mainnet in 10 days. In an official blog post, the firm explained that the validity...
Ripple Launches Sidechain to Bring Ethereum (ETH) Smart Contracts to the XRP Ledger
In a move to expand the utility of the XRP, Ripple has begun testing a new sidechain on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that will make the blockchain compatible with the Ethereum network. EVM Sidechain Launched on the XRP Ledger. In an October 17th blog post, blockchain software company Peersyst and...
