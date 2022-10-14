North Louisiana officers are investigating how the driver of a car was shot and wounded Saturday after he ran from a traffic stop. According to a statement issued by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana 33 and Rosewood in Farmerville for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a local business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the business.

FARMERVILLE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO