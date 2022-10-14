ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man wounded by gunfire after Farmerville incident

North Louisiana officers are investigating how the driver of a car was shot and wounded Saturday after he ran from a traffic stop. According to a statement issued by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana 33 and Rosewood in Farmerville for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a local business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the business.
FARMERVILLE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

GSU Falls in Heartbreaker to FAMU

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard to the end and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but came up short in a 20-16 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Florida A&M in the 2022 home opener on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GRAMBLING, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Construction program opens doors to students

The ULM School of Construction Management hosted an open house event on Saturday. High schoolers and transfer students caught a glimpse of the construction management world. “We’re trying to grow enrollment, so we’re entertaining prospective students,” construction management professor Ed Brayton said. Students were given an overview...
MONROE, LA
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting

Monroe, La(KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD). This type of funding allows local governments to invest […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
MANGHAM, LA

