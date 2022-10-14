Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
Louisiana Living: First United Methodist Church
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell is in the studio for Louisiana Living on behalf of First United Methodist Church. Staci sits down with Ashley Doughty to talk about the church’s 20th annual pumpkin patch. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
Monroe, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Monroe High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
magnoliareporter.com
Man wounded by gunfire after Farmerville incident
North Louisiana officers are investigating how the driver of a car was shot and wounded Saturday after he ran from a traffic stop. According to a statement issued by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana 33 and Rosewood in Farmerville for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a local business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the business.
magnoliareporter.com
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
KNOE TV8
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
Traffic stop in Union Parish ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
KNOE TV8
Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
KTBS
GSU Falls in Heartbreaker to FAMU
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team fought hard to the end and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but came up short in a 20-16 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss to Florida A&M in the 2022 home opener on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Construction program opens doors to students
The ULM School of Construction Management hosted an open house event on Saturday. High schoolers and transfer students caught a glimpse of the construction management world. “We’re trying to grow enrollment, so we’re entertaining prospective students,” construction management professor Ed Brayton said. Students were given an overview...
Monroe man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say
On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated Monroe City Council meeting
Monroe, La(KTVE/KARD) — Talks about tax dollars for the Southside Economic Development District led to a heated during a regular Monroe City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Monroe council members were set to discuss tax increment financing for the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD). This type of funding allows local governments to invest […]
15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
Comments / 0