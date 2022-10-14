Read full article on original website
Gonzaga opens at No. 2 in preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll
Gonzaga won’t open a third consecutive college basketball season as the No. 1 team in the country, but the Bulldogs won’t be far off when they host North Florida on Nov. 7. Reigning national runner-up North Carolina was tabbed No. 1 in Monday’s preseason Associated Press Top 25...
Prep roundup: Gracie Boe paces Mt. Spokane slowpitch over University; GSL 4A cross country champs crowned
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 15, University 12: Gracie Boe went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the visiting, seventh-seeded Wildcats (12-4) topped the second-seeded Titans (14-2) in a District 5/8 3A/2A first-round game. Whitney Browning and Peyton Bischoff...
Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner scores late to lift Gonzaga Prep to GSL title; Teryn Gardner has game-winning goal for Mead
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Jennah Wanner scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (12-3, 8-0) defeated the Wildcats (8-4, 5-3). The win gave Gonzaga Prep the GSL title. Lewis and Clark...
Spokane sheriff requests financial, communication audit of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has asked the Washington State Auditor's Office to conduct and release audits of Camp Hope. The request specifically asks the office to audit "financing and communication during the timeframe December 2021 to the present, regarding funds or communications related to Camp Hope of Homeless encampment or DOT encampments(s) or Jewels Helping Hans or the Guardian Foundation and/or similar themed activities from the following governmental agencies.”
Structure fire in North Spokane leaves no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire has broke out in North Spokane near E Broad Avenue in Spokane. What started as a kitchen fire quickly spread to other parts of the home. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still on scene. This is a breaking news story and will...
Spokane County sees first flu death in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting the first flu death of the year. According to SRHD, the patient was in their 60s with underlying health conditions. "Unfortunately, this is a sad example of how serious flu can be," Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer...
Mayor Woodward speaks out on Fentanyl in Spokane
Mayor Woodward speaks out on the impact of Fentanyl in Spokane. The Alliance for Fentanyl Education will be holding an event on Oct. 29 in an effort to raise awareness on the opioid epidemic.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
Community fears Northwest Boulevard after vehicle-pedestrian collision sends child to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - From night to day, you can see cars racing by on Northwest Boulevard, arguably one of the most dangerous roads in Spokane. “It’s very scary,” Martina Mulvey said. Mulvey is 33 years old, yet after hearing the news of Monday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision, which sent...
Spokane Police Department officer's head grazed by bullet during drug bust
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a violent week across America, over a dozen officers nationwide were shot, at least five killed, just in the last seven days according to the Gun Violence Archive. One of those wounded officers was shot in the head at the corner of First and Cedar in...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office searching for 81-year-old missing woman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is searching for 81-year-old Patricia Chase who was reported missing from the Gypsy Bay area of Sagle. She's described as being 5'6", 225 pounds with brown eyes and white short hair. She's possibly wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt. She's...
Shelter-in-place on South Hill lifted after police arrest suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th. According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
Lock down coming to Camp Hope: ID badges required for residents and visitors
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the most crucial developments for Camp Hope is underway, as those living inside the camp, visiting the camp, or volunteering for the camp line up to receive an ID badge. “Camp Hope has done a lot for a lot of people who have actually utilized...
Police: Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shootout on First and Cedar
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) has released additional details regarding the shooting on Sunday morning between officers and a suspect at the intersection of 1st and Cedar. According to SPD, a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the SPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into narcotics...
Inmate escapes Spokane County Court on misdemeanor charge, now facing felony
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:50 am, Spokane County Detention Services staff reported a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from a court hearing and is attempting to escape. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers (SPD) flooded the area to search for Heglund. Deputies...
