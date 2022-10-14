Read full article on original website
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Bail for Vancouver, Wash. custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in restrooms in Vancouver Washington, for nearly a decade has had bail set at $500,000. The Columbian reports 38-year-old James Mattson was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court.
Portland police identify man killed in September Old Town stabbing
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a late September stabbing outside of the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town.
Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.
Tualatin Police Log: Suspect arrested for striking nurse
The Tualatin Police Department describes calls for service from Oct. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 4 A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and physical contact (harassment) in the 8100 block of Southwest Seneca Street. A driver was rear-ended while he was stopped at the traffic light westbound on Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road and 124th Avenue. Wednesday, Oct. 5 Two women entered a store in...
Man indicted after allegedly attacking Hillsboro officer
A Washington County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted the man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer on Aug. 19.
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Portland Police Once Again Withhold Name of Officer Who Shot Member of the Public
For the third time this year, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has refused to release the name of a Portland officer who shot a member of the public—despite a city requirement to do so. On Friday evening, just after President Joe Biden touched down at the Portland International Airport,...
Stabbing suspect charged with murder
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a pedestrian fatality in Monday crash.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge
Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide
At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW 23rd gas explosion
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly six years after a gas explosion in Northwest Portland injured numerous people and caused millions in property damage, two people injured in the explosion have been awarded several million dollars in court. The Multnomah County jury verdict comes days away from the six-year anniversary...
Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken
A collision between two cars in Portland early on Monday morning led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.
