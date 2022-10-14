ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man indicted for ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro police officer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking an officer near the west precinct in August has been booked into jail, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The incident happened on Aug. 19. Police said 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Suspect arrested for striking nurse

The Tualatin Police Department describes calls for service from Oct. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 4 A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and physical contact (harassment) in the 8100 block of Southwest Seneca Street. A driver was rear-ended while he was stopped at the traffic light westbound on Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road and 124th Avenue. Wednesday, Oct. 5 Two women entered a store in...
TUALATIN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Stabbing suspect charged with murder

UPDATE: Police are also investigating a pedestrian fatality in Monday crash.Portland police are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal crash in different parts of town early Monday. The victims were not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 17 when North Precinct officers responded to stabbing call in the area of Northeast 42 Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived that found an adult male and an adult female who were injured. Officers started to give both victims first aid but the male died at the scene. The female...
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot by Hillsboro police facing attempted murder charge

Police say Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked an officer, resulting in shots fired. The man who was shot behind the Hillsboro Police precinct in August after authorities say he attacked an officer has been released from the hospital and indicted by a Washington County grand jury. According to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department, 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail on Oct. 14. The grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, and assault of a police officer. The incident happened on Aug. 19, when police say Lt. Neil Potter was "attacked" by Aguilar-Mandujano near his duty vehicle behind the 10th Avenue precinct in Hillsboro. Potter shot Aguilar-Mandujano four times, and the suspect was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition. A Hillsboro police spokesperson confirmed that Aguilar-Mandujano has since been released from the hospital. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
iheart.com

Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide

At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW 23rd gas explosion

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly six years after a gas explosion in Northwest Portland injured numerous people and caused millions in property damage, two people injured in the explosion have been awarded several million dollars in court. The Multnomah County jury verdict comes days away from the six-year anniversary...
