Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
nbc15.com
4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MPD: Suspect caught trying to hide stolen devices in pizza box
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday after they said he stole Apple products and tried to hide them in an old pizza box. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Gilman Street at around 3:15 p.m. Staff said a man took a MacBook computer, an iPad, an iPhone and an iPod and...
nbc15.com
Michigan man arrested after Columbia Co. chase on I-39/90/94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man faces what would be his fifth OWI conviction after allegedly leading Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase through Columbia County late Monday night. According to the state patrol, one of its troopers first spotted Valerian Dubei heading north on I-39/90/94 near DeForest...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
nbc15.com
MFD: Improperly discarded cigarettes linked to deck fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were called to a residence early Tuesday morning for reports of a fire on an outside deck. According to MFD, crews responded to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive to find a small fire off the deck and near the building. After...
Man injured in crash with garbage truck in rural Dane County, sheriff’s office says
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 41-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck in the town of Sun Prairie Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. In a news release,...
Darrell Brooks, Waukesha parade attack suspect, repeatedly objects to being called 'Mr. Brooks'
The suspect, who is representing himself, has been questioning some of the Waukesha parade victims.
WEAU-TV 13
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The two people charged in the death of an Altoona man are bound over for trial. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois appeared in-person in Eau Claire County court Tuesday afternoon, and 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared via zoom for their preliminary hearings. Tuesday,...
Cigarettes cause fire on deck of south Madison home
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home on Madison’s south side was started by cigarettes, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. Crews were called to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive just before 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. A small fire had broken out on the deck of the home and was near the building. Firefighters put out the flames,...
Family of man fatally shot by deputy holds candlelight vigil
WINDSOR, Wis. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Dane County deputy last week held a vigil Sunday at the site of the shooting. Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison was shot and killed at a Super 8 hotel in Windsor last Thursday. The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting but has not shared...
nbc15.com
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
nbc15.com
Manny Wilke
Working in pen and felt-tipped marker, Hanneman creates his drawings with rows of miniature flowers, goldfish, and seedlings which are then overlaid with figures and animals. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Maple Tree Supper Club fire. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT. The Maple Tree Supper Club,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teens arrested, accused of pilfering packages from Amazon truck
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 16-year-olds in southern Wisconsin were taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery truck of its packages. The Janesville Police Department announced that two people were arrested following an armed robbery of an Amazon package delivery van. The alleged incident happened on October 13 around 9 p.m.
