Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife
A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Allen Lazard Knocks Cheesehead Off Sauce Gardner After Blowout Loss to Jets
Lazard didn't like that!
Packers Lose to Jets, Season in Deep Trouble
The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Jets 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Here’s the game story, game ball, turning point and more.
Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment
NFL Week 6 is drawing to a close and the action lived up to the hype that the football world
Massive Chase Young injury update revealed
Over the past two seasons, former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end Chase Young has emerged as one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL for the Washington Commanders, but an injury has kept him sidelined for the entire 2022 season so far. However, it appears he is making progress toward a return.
Packers Unscripted: Challenging times
Mike and Wes review the Packers' loss to the Jets on offense (:17), defense (2:38) and special teams (5:33), and they discuss other takeaways from the defeat (8:07). They also examine where the Packers currently stand in the NFC (15:35), the need pointed out by Head Coach Matt LaFleur for an urgency to improve (19:08), and other important Week 6 results in the NFL (22:30).
Packers, NFL participating in Global Sports Mentoring Program
The Green Bay Packers and the NFL are collaborating with the U.S. Department of State and espnW's Global Sports Mentoring Program to bring social entrepreneur and mentee Fouzia Madhouni of Morocco to Green Bay this week for several days of engagement and partnership. Madhouni is the first professional African player...
What You Might've Missed: Smart, sneaky safety
GREEN BAY – Watching film of Packers safety Adrian Amos makes it easy to forget all the things he isn't. He isn't the fastest or more athletically dynamic safety. He's not a league leader in interceptions. He's also not a Pro Bowler, though he's been an alternate once and there's an argument he's deserved the recognition more often.
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' loss to Jets
GREEN BAY – The Packers struggled in all three phases and left Lambeau Field on Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. 1. It's soul-searching time. So little went right as the Packers dropped their second straight game, falling to 3-3, that Head Coach Matt LaFleur is putting everything on the table to examine, from game-planning to personnel to decision-making.
