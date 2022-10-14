A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.

