Attorneys for George Floyd's Daughter Send Kanye West a Cease-and-Desist Letter Over Remarks About His Death
Attorneys for George Floyd's daughter and her mother have sent rapper Kanye West a cease-and-desist letter, demanding that he refrain from commenting publicly about Floyd's death as he did recently. Over the weekend, the hip-hop podcast "Drink Champs" released an interview with the rapper and fashion designer, who now goes...
