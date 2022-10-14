ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Protesters at Fordham University rally against new 2-booster rule

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Members of the Fordham University community rallied outside of the college on Friday against the recent announcement that all Fordham students, staff and visitors must be fully vaccinated and get the bivalent COVID-19 booster by November.

The mandate was announced in the middle of the school year on Sept. 27, which many say is unfair.

“This current policy is excluding all but a very few people,” said Nicholas Tampio, professor of political science at Fordham. “It’s against the whole Jesuit mission and any notion of social justice.”

Protesters held signs outside of the university’s main gate, calling on President Tania Tetlow to relax the decision. Since the mandate was announced, petitions have been floating around the school, garnering over 1,000 signatures.

Fordham University says that no student will be excluded from the campus on Nov. 1 if they are not up to date, and they will provide them with the resources to receive the bivalent booster shot as soon as possible.

Fordham University says that those impacted can still apply for medical or religious exemptions if needed.

