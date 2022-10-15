Vigil held for 13-year-old on life support after saving sister from Coram hit-and-run driver

A candlelight vigil was held Friday for a 13-year-old on life support after a hit-and-run in Coram.

Police say Tyler Phillips was walking with his sister in the bike lane on Granny Road Wednesday evening.

His mother says the two were hit by a light gray Chevy Equinox that then fled the scene.

She tells News 12 that Phillips pushed his sister out of the way and took the brunt of the hit.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Children's Park in Medford.