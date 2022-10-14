Read full article on original website
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
New study indicates dementia signs can be detected nearly a decade before diagnosis
A new study from researchers at the University of Cambridge indicates it may be possible to detect dementia within a patient nearly a decade before they are diagnosed. The findings now make it possible to screen at-risk patients who qualify for early medical treatment to reduce their risk of dementia. Moreover, new treatments have the potential to become more widely available for clinical trials.
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
EatingWell
Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's
As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
aarp.org
How to Care for Someone With Dementia
A dementia diagnosis is the start of a journey, not the end. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, shares tips to navigate the road ahead.
psychreg.org
Adults with a History of Childhood Trauma Can Benefit from Recommended Depression Treatments, Contrary to Current Theory
Adults with a major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that, contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity
The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
Medical News Today
What to know about hallucinations and dementia
People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
MedicalXpress
For Alzheimer's patients, a controversial drug brings hope
At 53, Michele Hall was at the height of her legal career. She'd just sent her three kids to college. She had decades ahead with her husband Doug—after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple looked forward to celebrating 30 more. Then came the shocking diagnosis. Michele had Alzheimer's...
After their father and grandfather died of Alzheimer's, these brothers began exploring how functional and psychedelic mushrooms can impact brain health
Chris and Joe Claussen watched their grandfather, then their father, die of Alzheimer's disease. They did genetic testing that found they're at increased risk for the disease too. They founded First Person, a company focused on the medicinal power of mushrooms.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
scitechdaily.com
Could a Refuted 120-Year-Old Theory Actually Be True? Similarity Between Dementia and Schizophrenia Discovered
For the first time, researchers compared schizophrenia and frontotemporal dementia, two conditions that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Rarely do researchers in basic science revisit more than 120-year-old findings that appear to be obsolete. This was even a drive for researchers and phsicians Nikolaos Koutsouleris and Matthias Schroeter. It concerns Emil Kraepelin, who established the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich’s (LMU) mental hospital and the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry (MPI), as well as his 1899 term “dementia praecox.”
myzeo.com
Types of Autism Treatments, and How to Choose Between Them
Autism Spectrum Disorder affects approximately 1 in 44 children. Early detection and intervention are critical for children with ASD. Like all other conditions and diseases, autism spectrum can be treated and cured. It may involve a certain group of therapies and medications. They aim to improve autistic people’s behavior and functioning skills.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
One in three family caregivers for Alzheimer’s disease patients has depression
(HealthDay News) — One-third of family caregivers for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease experience increasing depressive symptoms over five years, according to a study published online Sept. 4 in Clinical Gerontologist. Tarja Välimäki, PhD, from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, and colleagues identified trajectories of depressive symptoms in...
