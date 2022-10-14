ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Loma Prieta: Looking Back on the Earthquake 33 Years Later

The Loma Prieta Earthquake jolted the Bay Area and beyond 33 years ago Monday, shaking buildings from their foundations, flattening a stretch of freeway in Oakland and dislodging a section of the Bay Bridge. Take a look back at the devastating earthquake below. When and where was the Loma Prieta...
OAKLAND, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new

Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Eater

World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers

HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ComicBook

Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident

Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
scribewilcox.com

100 Degrees and Climbing: Climate Change and Its Impact on California

California is famous for Hollywood, Disneyland, and the Golden Gate Bridge. However, it is also known for its wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. Last month from September 5th to September 8th, California residents experienced a 4-day heat wave, with the highest temperature in the Bay Area at 112 Fahrenheit. Multiple cities in the Bay Area set record temperature highs with Livermore at 112 degrees Fahrenheit, eclipsing the previous high of 110 degrees set more than seventy years ago in 1944, and San Jose at 104 shattering the prior high of 100 set in 1904. As the temperature goes down to a normalized range, people are left wondering, ”what happened?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area

Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue  The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy