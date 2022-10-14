Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Majority of Bitcoin addresses now underwater
Bitcoin has been one of the fastest-accelerating asset classes in history. Trading at fractions of a penny 14 years ago, it ran all the way up to close to $69,000 last year. It is against this context of outrageous gains which shows how remarkable it is that most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making. Comparing the current price of Bitcoin to the price at which coins within each address last moved, only 49.4% of addresses are in profit.
coinjournal.net
Is Bitcoin undervalued below $20K? A technical outlook and what top analyst think
Someone would have been mistaken to think that Bitcoin (BTC/USD) could approach the end of the year at just $20,000. However, as the clock ticks, the reality is increasingly getting confirmed. Notwithstanding that, many analysts expected that Bitcoin would click $100,000 by the end of the year. It wasn’t bad maths, though, considering a height of $68 in November last year. So, what went wrong?
coinjournal.net
Is Solana about to slide further, or a bullish reversal is imminent?
Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $30.5 after an intraday gain of 2.22%. However, weekly losses total 6.42%. A brief check of the price action shows that this is a support zone for the cryptocurrency. To a technical reader, the area remains of interest. Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer...
coinjournal.net
MATIC soars by more than 8% so far today: Here is why
MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 8% today, thanks to Polygon reaching a new milestone. MATIC is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 20 coins by market cap in the last 24 hours. The coin has added more than 8% so far today and could rally higher before the end of the day.
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP price maintains a choppy movement. What’s going on?
Ripple’s (XRP/USD) has been trading in a choppy pattern for almost a month now. Quick short-term price appreciations have been followed by almost an equivalent of declines. The upside has rarely surpassed $0.54, while the downside has held to $0.43. However, the price action shows that XRP bulls are relentless.
coinjournal.net
Is Pi coin a good investment or a scam?
Pi Network has become one of the most popular projects in the “cryptocurrency” industry. The coin, which is yet to be launched, has millions of users from around the world. In this article, we will explore whether the Pi coin is a good investment or whether it is a scam.
coinjournal.net
Why is crypto following the stock market closer than ever before?
It feels like nothing but the words of Jerome Powell matter in markets right now. In looking at the data, it’s kind of true. I plotted the correlation of Bitcoin against the S&P 500 since the beginning of 2017, and the results show that the correlation has generally picked up over time. This really does shoot down talk of the “inflation hedge” narrative that proved so popular during the pandemic.
coinjournal.net
Quant (QNT) gains 26% in a week as other cryptos struggle: here’s why
Quant (QNT) cryptocurrency has been on a sustained bullish trend in the past week as the majority of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled to get a footing after months of a bear market. Although QNT is on a downtrend today, having lost about 6% in the past 24 hours,...
coinjournal.net
Blockchain technology has big plans, despite bloodbath in the markets
This year has been a turbulent one in crypto markets, with prices dropping in line with the plummet in asset prices across the board. A combination of runaway inflation and political pressure has forced the Fed to eventually turn hawkish, with the rise in interest rates deflating earning expectations and pulling down the stock market.
coinjournal.net
What is wrong with Coinbase? CEO selling 2% of stake – a Deep Dive
Put an arm around a Coinbase investor today. CEO and founder Brian Armstrong has announced he is selling 2% of his stake, in what amounts to another blow to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase going public was seminal moment for crypto. Coinbase, which is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, was...
coinjournal.net
BNB continues to underperform despite Binance’s recent token burn
BNB has been underperforming despite Binance burning over $500 million worth of BNB tokens last week. BNB, the native coin of the Binance ecosystem, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, BNB has lost more than 1% of its value. The...
coinjournal.net
Long-term investors to boost crypto holdings despite bear market, says deVerge Group CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of deVerge Group believes that long-term investors are crucial to the performance of the crypto market in the long run. The CEO of deVerge Group, Nigel Green, discussed the importance of long-term investors in the cryptocurrency market in a recent interview. With its headquarters in Dubai,...
coinjournal.net
PHA price prediction as Phala Network defies gravity
Phala Network price went vertical on Tuesday after the coin was listed in Gate.io and as the delegation amount continued rising. PHA rose to a high of $0.4858, which was the highest level since January 5 of this year. At its highest point this week, the coin was almost 600% from its lowest level this week.
coinjournal.net
BlockFills adds support for cash-settled crypto CFDs
BlockFills has partnered with Basis Capital Markets, an FCA-regulated affiliate, to offer both spot crypto assets and cash-settled contracts for difference (CFD). BlockFills, one of the crypto industry’s fastest growing trading and financial technology providers, is looking to bring more investors into the market via its integration of digital assets CFDs (“contracts for differences”).
coinjournal.net
Is Injective Protocol (INJ) cheap ahead of Project X Launch?
Injective Protocol price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks as investors wait for the upcoming Project X. It also rose as the market focused on the growing total value locked (TVL) in its ecosystem. INJ rose to a high of $2.22, which was the highest level since August 11. Its market cap has risen to over $153 million.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
coinjournal.net
WadzPay selects Bosonic to support POS capability
Decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) company Bosonic has been chosen by blockchain payments company WadzPay to assist with the delivery of point-of-sale (POS) capability. It has an inbuilt crypto exchange that takes advantage of Bosonic’s global network of liquidity, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Leveraging proprietary technology.
coinjournal.net
Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite cryptocurrency bear market, says CEO
Blockchain company Chiliz has recorded an increase in its workforce over the past few months despite the crypto winter. Chiliz, the company that created the fan token platform Socios.com, has been expanding its workforce over the past few months. Chiliz and Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus told Cointelegraph in a recent...
coinjournal.net
Mastercard to help financial institutions offer crypto to their clients
The world’s payment giant Mastercard announced in an interview with CNBC that it will help financial institutions including banks offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payment company is determined to make it easier for banks to participate in bringing crypto to the masses. Mastercard intends to act as...
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
Comments / 0