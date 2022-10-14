ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

saintmaryssports.com

Schneider, Gearin shine in final tune-up

WEST SALEM, Wis. — Saturday's UW-La Crosse Drews/Neubauer Invitational was the one final "test run" before the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships for the Saint Mary's University cross country teams Saturday morning. And, fueled by the performances of Granton Schneider (Moorhead, Minn.) and Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.), it appears...
LA CROSSE, WI
saintmaryssports.com

Weary Cardinals fall to Cobbers 3-0

WINONA, Minn. — Coming off one of their best overall performances of the season in a heartbreaking, 3-2 marathon loss to Saint Benedict on Friday, the Saint Mary's University volleyball team was back on the court less than 24 hours later. And the Cardinals just did not have enough...
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
MOTLEY, MN
WJON

Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff

GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

