Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saintmaryssports.com
Schneider, Gearin shine in final tune-up
WEST SALEM, Wis. — Saturday's UW-La Crosse Drews/Neubauer Invitational was the one final "test run" before the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships for the Saint Mary's University cross country teams Saturday morning. And, fueled by the performances of Granton Schneider (Moorhead, Minn.) and Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.), it appears...
saintmaryssports.com
Weary Cardinals fall to Cobbers 3-0
WINONA, Minn. — Coming off one of their best overall performances of the season in a heartbreaking, 3-2 marathon loss to Saint Benedict on Friday, the Saint Mary's University volleyball team was back on the court less than 24 hours later. And the Cardinals just did not have enough...
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
fox9.com
6 months later, recovery efforts continue in small Minnesota town destroyed by tornado
TAOPI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Heavily bundled against the unseasonable cold of October, Angie Schmitz sat on the newly poured foundation of what will be her new home in Taopi, Minnesota, and reflected on the more violent weather of this past April. "I shouldn’t be here," she said with emotion...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
valleynewslive.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
redlakenationnews.com
Fentanyl investigation results in four arrests, at least 1,470 of uncut "dubs" taken off the streets
Four were arrested earlier this month after an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the Bemidji area. According to the criminal complaints, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force launched an investigation into 26-year-old Derek Paddy of Bemidji. Paddy is believed to be a large distributor of fentanyl and has been the...
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff
GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
Comments / 0