Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Related
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
KYTV
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, so it may be a good idea to start considering protecting your packages and mail. Neighbors on the northwest side of Springfield said so-called porch pirates targeted them. Neighbors, such as Karra Ginsberg, in the Spring Meadows Estates subdivision,...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
933kwto.com
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Thursday’s Standoff with Springfield PD
The identity of a man and charges against him have been released in yesterday’s pursuit and standoff in west Springfield. Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Shane Pennington with driving while intoxicated, assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers were called to the area of Bennett and...
KMZU
Springfield man charged after Chariton County stabbing incident
CHARITON COUNTY – A Springfield man is charged with assault and armed criminal action following a stabbing incident in Chariton County Thursday evening. A post from the Chariton County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a 22-year-old Brookfield man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. He was transported by Air Evac to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
KTTS
Deadly Crash Involving 4 Teenagers Near Republic
(KTTS News) — Two teenagers died and two more were hurt in a crash east of Republic. The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, who was from Republic, lost control of his car Saturday night on Farm Road 170 east of Republic and hit a tree. A 15-year-old boy...
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Greene County man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, October 17, for possessing meth to distribute, and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines. In January 2021, law enforcement searched the home of James Dixon, 49, after they had received a tip that Dixon was distributing up to one-quarter […]
KYTV
Police arrest man after a short pursuit, standoff in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit, then a three-hour-long standoff in a Springfield neighborhood. Police arrested the man in a neighborhood near West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say officers reported to the initial well-being check near Bennett and Kansas at...
933kwto.com
Fatal Car Crash Leaves Two Teens Dead Over Weekend
Two teens have died, and two others are in the hospital following a crash over the weekend near Republic High School. Troopers say the wreck happened just after six Saturday night near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape
McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
KTLO
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting near Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
KYTV
Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case. The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas...
Comments / 0