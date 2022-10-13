ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KMZU

Springfield man charged after Chariton County stabbing incident

CHARITON COUNTY – A Springfield man is charged with assault and armed criminal action following a stabbing incident in Chariton County Thursday evening. A post from the Chariton County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a 22-year-old Brookfield man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. He was transported by Air Evac to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KTLO

2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles

Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTTS

Deadly Crash Involving 4 Teenagers Near Republic

(KTTS News) — Two teenagers died and two more were hurt in a crash east of Republic. The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, who was from Republic, lost control of his car Saturday night on Farm Road 170 east of Republic and hit a tree. A 15-year-old boy...
REPUBLIC, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Car Crash Leaves Two Teens Dead Over Weekend

Two teens have died, and two others are in the hospital following a crash over the weekend near Republic High School. Troopers say the wreck happened just after six Saturday night near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle ran off...
REPUBLIC, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape

McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
KYTV

Police investigate shooting near Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy